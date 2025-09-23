Crypto ban not way forward

In this February 9, 2021, file photo, the Bitcoin logo appears on the display screen of a cryptocurrency ATM at the Smoker's Choice store in Salem, New Hampshire. AP Photo -

THE EDITOR: The government's proposed cryptocurrency ban is a clear case of bureaucratic overreach. It is not the appropriate response to concerns about capital flight amid the ongoing foreign currency crisis. Instead of solving the problem, such a sweeping measure would stifle innovation and further erode already fragile investor confidence in the TT dollar.

Banning cryptocurrency would only push legitimate activity into the shadows, making it more difficult to regulate. More troubling, it signals to the world that our nation is unwilling to engage with emerging technologies. This is an attitude that could severely undermine our future competitiveness.

Prudent regulation, not prohibition, is the way forward.

MARC BEEPATH

via e-mail