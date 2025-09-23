Cops urged to prioritise health, wellness at fair

Police officers visit various health booths at the Police Welfare Association health fair at the VMCOTT compound, Beetham, on September 23. - Photo by Joey Bartlett

POLICE Service Social and Welfare Association treasurer Sgt Jason Johnson says he hopes the association’s new health and wellness initiative will encourage police officers to take better care of themselves, both physically and mentally.

Speaking with Newsday at the Vehicle Management Corporation of Trinidad and Tobago (VMCOTT) compound in Beetham on September 23, Johnson said while the health fair was not a new concept to the association, it was the largest of its kind ever hosted, and he hoped the initiative would become an annual one.

“It’s the first time we are attempting an initiative of this magnitude. It’s a partnership involving corporate stakeholders, including Guardian Life and Blue Waters.”

Several tents were set up for the fair, offering a range of health-focused services. Despite the bad weather, several officers, including some on duty, visited the booths and accessed services such as blood pressure and blood glucose testing, vision screening, massage therapy, and herbal medicine consultations.

Johnson stressed the goal of the initiative was to bring attention to the health of officers and to highlight issues many may not even realise they are facing.

“It’s really an effort to bring awareness to officers about their health and underlying issues, to shine a light on those issues.”

When Newsday spoke with Johnson around 11 am, the turnout was already encouraging.

“It’s still early in the morning, but we’ve been seeing a good amount of foot traffic. Inside, we have several services available: a massage therapist, blood glucose testing, vision screening, and dental screening.”

The fair, which began around 9 am, was scheduled to continue until 5 pm to accommodate officers working different shifts.

“We also have cancer screening and several other health services available to members of the police service and other extended services.”

Johnson said one of his biggest concerns is the number of officers who suffer or die from lifestyle-related illnesses.

“We’ve seen officers dying from complications related to diabetes, strokes, and heart disease. That’s why this initiative is so important, to raise awareness and encourage preventive care.”

He recalled the recent loss of the association’s last Welfare Committee chairman, who died from a medical condition, as a catalyst for launching the initiative.

“That was the impetus for us to say, ‘Let’s do something.’

"We want officers to understand that their health care is their welfare. We’re encouraging them to get regular check-ups and be proactive. Preventive care can ensure a better quality of life, both on and off duty.”

While the fair was largely health-focused, Johnson emphasised mental health was also a priority.

“We have services focused on mental well-being. Our police doctor is here to provide counselling and support as needed. We’ve also included massage therapy to help create a relaxing and supportive environment. So we’re not only addressing physical health but mental wellness as well.”

In a final message to officers, Johnson encouraged all ranks to prioritise their well-being.

“We know the job is physically and mentally demanding, but even dedicating ten to 15 minutes a day to exercise, relaxation, or therapy can make a big difference. We want to see healthier, more balanced officers, both for themselves and for the communities they serve.”