CAL, Air Caraïbes partner to go to France

A Caribbean Airlines aircraft. -

CARIBBEAN Airlines Ltd (CAL) passengers can now travel to Paris, France through the French Caribbean territories of Martinique or Guadeloupe using Air Caraïbes, after the two airlines signed a new codeshare agreement.

In a release on September 22, CAL said travelers from any destination within the CAL network may connect onto Air Caraïbes, via the French Caribbean territories of Martinique or Guadeloupe, for onward travel to Paris – Orly Airport, France.

It said passengers will enjoy the convenience of traveling on a single itinerary with through check-in and baggage handling, using flights operated by both CAL and Air Caraïbes.

The airline said the agreement represents a significant step in strengthening Caribbean Airlines’ network and underscores the airline’s commitment to enhancing regional and international connectivity.

It said customers will enjoy enhanced benefits including single ticket itineraries and seamless connections; through-checked baggage from origin to final destination; issuance of all boarding passes at the first point of check-in; coordinated flight schedules for convenient connection times; and expanded access to Paris and destinations in mainland Europe.

CAL’s chief commercial officer Martin Aeberli said the codeshare agreement represents a strategic step in expanding CAL’s network, opening new connections to Europe via Paris-Orly, France.

“This partnership aligns perfectly with our ‘Welcome Home’ philosophy by enabling easier, more connected journeys for our customers. We thank the team at Air Caraïbes for sharing in this vision and working with us to offer greater travel convenience between the Caribbean and Europe.””

Air Caraïbes chief commercial officer Hugues Heddebaut said,

“We are delighted to enter into this strategic partnership with Caribbean Airlines, giving its customers seamless access to Paris-Orly via our bases in Martinique and Guadeloupe, while opening new opportunities for Air Caraïbes to serve new islands in the Caribbean.

“This cooperation reflects our shared commitment to strengthening regional and international connectivity and to offering our passengers greater flexibility and comfort, delivered with the warmth and hospitality that define Air Caraïbes’ Caribbean DNA.”

CAL said the partnership will boost leisure and business travel, as well as strengthen ties between French territories and the English-speaking Caribbean. It said this is a strategic development in Caribbean Airlines’ growth plan, aimed at creating a more connected Caribbean.

CAL said flights are open for sale via the Caribbean Airlines mobile app, reservations call centre, city ticket offices and travel agents. Website bookings will be launched soon.