"Ayurveda’s relevance in contemporary medicine"

Ayurveda, an ancient system of medicine dating back to India’s Vedic period, literally translates to “science of life” – with "Ayur" meaning life and "Veda" meaning knowledge or science -

For centuries, Ayurveda has been practiced as a holistic system of health, emphasising balance of the mind, body and spirit. In Trinidad and Tobago, where chronic lifestyle diseases continue to rise, the ancient Indian tradition is gaining renewed attention. Prof and general surgeon Dr Dilip Dan, who also serves as president of the Brahma Vidya Peetham International (a holy seat of teaching the Vedas, Ramayan and all holy scriptures), believes Ayurveda has much to offer alongside conventional medicine. World Ayurveda is celebrated annually on September 23.

When asked what first sparked his interest in Ayurveda, Dan explained that its centuries-long existence alone signals its enduring relevance. “Though I have been trained in traditional allopathic medicine, one must recognise the fact that for something to exist for so long and maintain its interest and value, there must be significant relevance,” he said further noting that much of allopathic medicine also comes from plants sources, often the same plants from which ayurvedic medicine comes. “Hence the value is obvious and has to be recognised,” Dan said. “In addition, we know that the majority of ill health today has a psychological, non-physical component and Ayurveda focuses on the overall health of the individual and as such has tremendous relevance.”

Complement to evidence-based medicine

From a scientific standpoint, Dan sees Ayurveda as a valuable complement to evidence-based medicine. He explained that Ayurvedic principles can help the general population maintain good health and well-being, thereby lowering the incidence of chronic diseases and stress-related conditions. While he stressed that allopathic medicine is key to treating disease, he believes the two must coexist. “Surgery can be very stressful for patients and their families. Ayurveda cannot replace surgery” Dan noted “but it can certainly assist in preparation and recovery as well as mental preparedness, pain management all to improve outcome.”

With obesity rates climbing in TT, Dan sees a clear role for Ayurveda in prevention and long-term management. He noted that bariatric surgery is a great tool to treat this condition but only a minority of patients get the opportunity to have surgery. Also, surgery does not work by itself. He added that one must maintain a proper diet and exercise plan after surgery which must be a lifetime change. “Ayurveda can be of tremendous value here where emphasis on individualised nutrition, daily routines, stress reduction will be key to prevent weight regain and the co-morbidities linked to obesity. We must however find an approach for prevention of obesity by focusing on the young and healthy individual. Ayurvedic medicine will be key here.”

Beyond obesity, he believes that introducing Ayurvedic principles could ease pressure on the nation’s healthcare system. Dan acknowledged that Western medicine has a clear advantage in diagnosing and managing sick patients, whether the condition is medical or surgical pathology.

However, he emphasised that Ayurveda focuses on the overall health of the patient with regards to prevention of disease, particularly in lifestyle-related conditions such as diabetes and hypertension. “The combination and complementary use of both will be beneficial to the country with reduction in health care costs” he pointed out. “This will reduce the numbers of patients needing allopathic care allowing better focus on the very ill patients (in a time where economic struggles are very real).”

Integration into local practice

But how can Ayurveda be validated and integrated into local practice? Dan advocates for research, education and pilot programmes. “We can start with small pilot studies looking at the integrative approach of Ayurveda into prevention and management of chronic disease,” he said. “Before that however, we must start with introduction of Ayurveda into our medical curriculum so physicians will get an appreciation for the roles and values.” He further explained that thereafter, the opportunity for further studies must be created for doctors who have a special interest so they can integrate Ayurveda in their practice. “Concurrently, public education is a must. This has to be done in a manner where the holistic care of the individual is emphasised.

“The next step will be to set up further studies looking at outcomes of allopathic care alone versus best management of combined allopathic and Ayurvedic care. Whatever local Caribbean data that already exists should be obtained to use as a baseline.”

He pointed to international examples where integration has already taken root – In India, the Ayush Ministry was set up to deal with Ayurveda, yoga and naturopathy and homeopathy. Each hospital has Ayush wings that work alongside the allopathic services in relation to post-op yoga, diet management etcetera. In the UK, the National Health Service funds yoga-based programmes for cardiac surgery rehab, chronic pain and depression and anxiety disorders. Germany offers integrative medicine programmes where yoga, Ayurvedic lifestyle counselling and selected herbal treatment are used alongside standard allopathic care.

Dan believes TT can adapt these models. “We have an opportunity to maintain conventional medicine while introducing aspects of Ayurvedic medicine that have already been tried, tested and accepted,” he said. “While we do this, we improve education for the public and the healthcare providers in the value and use of these practices, documenting in studies the progress made. Once we have good objective data, it’s much easier for everyone to accept.”

Healthcare professionals, he said, will be key to this transition as they are the ones that patients already trust; hence they are the ones to bridge the gap. “Education is the key to success here. We can start in medical, nursing and pharmacy schools with introduction courses. Post graduate certificate courses with more formal training will be key to the health care providers gaining the confidence to integrate Ayurvedic principles into their practices.”

“As we observe Ayurveda Day, we as health care providers and the public must reflect on the state of our health and how we have reached where we have” Dan urged explaining that chronic lifestyle diseases have become epidemic and we must be reminded that caring for the mind, body and environment is at the heart of good health. “Ayurveda’s existence has been timeless, and its value underestimated. Let us celebrate Ayurveda not as a replacement to medicine as we know it but as an adjunct to complement and improve health outcomes. Let us explore how to best bridge traditional wisdom with modern science to optimise health and well-being.”

Cultural and educational perspective

Swami Brahma Swarupananda, Peethadhish (spiritual leader) of Brahma Vidya Peetham International, offered a broader cultural and educational perspective on Ayurveda’s relevance and future.

For the swami, Ayurveda is not simply ancient wisdom but eternal knowledge that remains highly relevant today. He explained: “The challenges of today – stress, diabetes, hypertension, obesity – are lifestyle-related. Ayurveda’s tools like diet, detox,

pranayama (breathing techniques), yoga and meditation offer direct solutions. Vaidyas (Ayurvedic doctors) personalise treatment based on your body type, offering practical remedies that align with nature.”

Inspired by TT’s fertile land, diverse plant life and multicultural society, the swami believes the country is an ideal place for Ayurveda to flourish. “My inspiration is to help this nation benefit from Ayurveda starting at a young age – from schools to universities. I want children and youth to grow up with preventive knowledge of health and well-being. Since Ayurveda is plant-based, this country is ideal for such a movement. We must encourage the study and practice of Ayurveda for future generations” he insisted.

According to him, public response has already been encouraging as many shops across the country are selling Ayurvedic products and he knows many people involved in Ayurveda here. “There is growing awareness and interest, especially as people seek natural alternatives to conventional medicine” he noted. “With more education and public engagement, this interest will only increase” he said.

Still, misconceptions remain. “Some think Ayurveda is just about herbs or it’s only for Indians – but that’s not true,” he clarified. “Ayurveda is a complete health system for all humanity.”

The Swami’s vision extends beyond individual wellness practices. He revealed plans to establish an Ayurvedic university in Trinidad, with 15 acres of land in Caratal already allocated. “The vision is to create a centre for teaching, training and research in Ayurveda. The university will offer undergraduate to postgraduate level courses in Ayurvedic medicine, herbology, yoga therapy, dietetics and panchakarma (detox therapies). There would also be training in Ayurvedic farming and herbal processing. The aim is to build qualified practitioners and researchers who can serve both locally and internationally.” he said. To make this a reality, the organisation is seeking support from the government, NGOs and international institutions.

Additionally, its general secretary, Sadhvi Ananda, said they will launch the Agro Ayurveda Eco Park on October 1, developing five acres of land for Ayurvedic farming and herbal plant cultivation also in Caratal. “This is another step toward sustainable health and education in the region” Swarupananda noted.

Such an institution, he said, would benefit not only TT but the wider Caribbean: “The Ayurvedic university can become a hub for natural health education. It will create job opportunities, support local herbal industries and reduce dependency on imported medicine. People from Guyana, Suriname, Barbados and other islands can also benefit from this initiative.”

Swarupananda noted that his organisation is already in discussion with leaders in the region. He added, “I have had the honour of meeting the President, Christine Kangaloo, who is open-hearted and supportive. We are hopeful that, step by step, with government, community and international help, this dream will become a reality.”

So where does he see the role of Ayurveda in TT’s healthcare system in the next ten to 20 years? The swami sees an integration of both Ayurvedic and modern medicine. “More and more people – especially intellectuals – are growing tired of only relying on pharmaceuticals and are looking for holistic, lasting solutions” he said. “Ayurveda, I believe, is the most complete system. With dedication, Ayurvedic doctors can make a big impact here.”

His message to the Caribbean as we observe Ayurveda Day is one of unity. He said, “We are organising many Ayurvedic programmes and national conferences across the region. Let us all join together in this movement for good health and balanced living through Ayurveda. I invite everyone to be part of this positive change.”