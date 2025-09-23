Attorneys want CoP to probe Alexander

CoP Allister Guevarro -

JOEY BARTLETT and JADA LOUTOO

A tribunal appointed by Chief Justice Ivor Archie to review the detention of acting assistant superintendent of prisons Garth Guada has concluded its hearing and is expected to submit its recommendation to Minister of Homeland Security Roger Alexander. However, no timeframe was given for when a decision will be made.

This is even as Guada's attorneys have written Police Commissioner Allister Guevarro calling for an investigation into alleged unauthorised meetings between Alexander and incarcerated gang leaders before the April 28 general election.

Attorney Krystal Primus, who represents Guada, was joined in the matter by attorney and People’s National Movement (PNM) deputy political leader Sanjiv Boodhu. They raised concerns over what they described as procedural irregularities, including Guada’s unexplained absence from a previous hearing on September 16 and limited access between attorneys and SoE detainees.

Speaking with the media at Boodhu’s St Augustine office on September 22, both attorneys renewed calls for Guada’s immediate release, citing serious concerns over the legality of his detention and the conditions under which he is being held at Teteron Barracks.

Boodhu expressed confidence in the tribunal’s impartiality and conduct.

“The tribunal permitted both sides to make full and thorough submissions. After resolving preliminary matters, they proceeded immediately to hear the substantive application,” he said.

He believes the tribunal was not interested in unnecessary delay, which he said is essential when "someone's liberty is at stake.”

He confirmed no timeline was provided for when the tribunal’s findings will be delivered but said his team has advised Guada of his legal options.

“We’re considering all available remedies, including judicial review, constitutional motions, or claims for damages. Once the tribunal's report is submitted to the minister, he will decide whether to confirm or revoke the detention order,” Boodhu said.

Guada, who was initially held at the Eastern Correctional Rehabilitation Centre before being transferred to Teteron Barracks, was detained under the SoE on August 21. His case has drawn increased public interest due to the nature of the allegations and the conditions he is reportedly facing.

Primus described the conditions of her client’s detention as "deplorable" and "inhumane."

“Mr Guada has no access to basic toiletries. He is confined to a cell 24 hours a day with bright lights that never turn off. The cell’s bathroom is flooded, and he has to scoop out the water with half of a plastic bottle,” she said.

Primus alleges Guada has developed an infection on his foot due to unsanitary conditions, and he is only given a 355 ml bottle of water at meal times, three times daily.

"Although he now has access to a doctor and psychiatrist, no medication has been provided.”

Boodhu argued, “If the State believes someone should be detained, even in detention, basic human rights must be observed. If medical treatment is recommended, it should be given. That’s a minimum standard.”

Primus previously alleged Guada’s detention was influenced by his refusal to permit unauthorised prison visits by Alexander to high-risk inmates when he was a senior police superintendent. Alexander resigned from the police service to contest the Tunapuna seat for the UNC, which he won.

Asked whether they believed Alexander could act impartially in reviewing the tribunal’s recommendation, Boodhu was cautious.

“Allegations have been made, and we have called for an investigation. Until one is done and findings are made public, I will not cast aspersions on anyone,” he said.

Guada's attorneys wrote a letter to the police commissioner on September 21, accompanied by a request for “the paper trail” of the minister’s visits. In the letter, Primus alleged that Alexander, before his ministerial appointment, engaged in personal visits with high-risk inmates at the Maximum Security Prison without proper authorisation from the then acting commissioner of police Junior Benjamin, or the then commissioner of prisons, Carlos Coraspe.

Primus said Guada believes the meetings raised questions about the integrity of the Ministry of Homeland Security and suggested they may have involved discussions of pre-election support and promises of government contracts.

“The said minister, prior to his appointment, engaged in a series of meetings with several gang leaders … outside of official channels and without the requisite legal authorisation,” the letter said.

Primus also filed a freedom of information request on September 19 seeking records, logbooks and correspondence authorising Alexander’s prison visits between January and May 2025, including any e-mails between the police and prison service permitting such access.

The request also asked for details of the alleged crime under investigation during Alexander’s visits while on vacation leave.

In a pre-action letter issued to the minister on September 19, Primus argued that Guada's detention in August was unlawful and tainted by bias.

Guada was later moved to Teteron on September 4 under a revocation order and remains housed there, the letter said.

Primus alleged that Guada, who worked closely with the police service intelligence unit, became a target due to his supervision of high-risk inmates and his reporting of security threats. She claimed that Alexander previously attempted, before he became a minister, to secure unsupervised visits with prisoners, including a member of a radical Islamic group. These attempts were denied by Guada, who contends that it created personal animosity that influenced the detention orders, the letter alleged.

Primus said the attempts were contained in a report to Coraspe, who found it was without merit. Coraspe has since been sent on leave.

“To date, you have signed two preventive detention orders in respect of my client, accusing him of associations with gangs, allegations you know to be untrue.

“I am seeking the immediate revocation of all detention orders issued against my client."

Primus warned of judicial review proceedings for a declaration that the orders were void, along with claims for damages and costs.

Boodhu also addressed questions at the media conference about whether his political affiliation created a conflict of interest in the case.

“I am not a MP. I am an attorney first and foremost. Yes, I hold a position in the party, but I have taken no political stance in these proceedings.”

He emphasised it is a legal matter and he is acting solely as counsel, saying, like many other professionals, he wears multiple hats but takes his practice seriously and refuses to mix politics with his legal responsibilities.

Boodhu said he was approached by Primus for assistance after Guada was not brought before the tribunal on September 16.

The Opposition has also called for an urgent investigation. In a release on September 22, the PNM expressed concern over the allegations against Alexander and said there should be "an immediate and independent investigation into these serious allegations, to determine the facts and to ensure that public trust in our institutions is not further eroded."

The Opposition also said the Prime Minister must "make a statement" on the matter, and the police commissioner should say if the police service had received any report that is under investigation.