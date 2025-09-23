Alexander: India, Venezuela co-operation 'great'

Phillip Alexander -

Minister in the Ministry of Housing Phillip Alexander, who recently said India would “nuke” Venezuela on behalf of TT, said it is great that India will be starting pilot projects in Venezuela.

In an article on TheHindu.com on September 18, New Dehli officials were quoted as saying the pilot projects will focus on “priority areas” such as agriculture, pharmaceuticals and digital public infrastructure.

They made the statements to Venezuelan Vice-Minister for the Development of Information and Communication Technologies Raul Hernandez during his four-day visit to India from September 14-17.

When asked for his perspective on this initiative, Alexander said, “Nice. Well that’s great, because at some point Venezuela is going to be needing partners, good partners.”

On September 20, Venezuelan vice-president Delcey Rodriguez criticised Alexander in a post on Instagram.

“The only nuclear bomb dropped into the brain of this official's newly-taken government. TT should think of its people before they intend to attack Venezuela and renounce their vassalage to the US government that intends to steal our immense energy resources. They could not and will not with our determination to freedom and self-determination, widely exercised in our diplomacy of peace. Venezuela is hope!”

Asked how he felt about her comments, Alexander said the incident was old news.

“That is old news now. That wheel has run its course. We have other news, more important news now, yes? That’s now old news, we’ve done it to death, we’ve moved on.”

Alexander was also criticised for his remarks by former Caricom and foreign affairs minister Dr Amery Browne and many members of the public.