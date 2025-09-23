ACP Smith asked for Alexander to go with him to meet Rajaee Ali, police memo shows

A confidential police memorandum has revealed that suspected gang leader and murder accused Rajaee Ali, previously detained at the Maximum Security Prison but now at the Teteron Barracks, Chaguaramas, requested a meeting with a senior law enforcement officer in January.

The memo, dated January 17, was seeking direct engagement with a senior police officer. Permission for the meeting to take place was sought by a deputy commissioner of police.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Richard Smith, who headed the North West and Special Operations Division, disclosed in the document that a “reliable informant” relayed Ali’s request. Smith requested authorisation to meet with Ali, with then-senior superintendent Roger Alexander present, and called for arrangements to be made through the Commissioner of Prisons.

“I am informing you I have received information from a reliable informant that Rajaee Ali (presently detained at the Maximum Security Prison) is requesting a meeting with me.

“As a result, I am seeking your permission to meet with the detained Rajaee Ali at the earliest possible opportunity. I am also requesting Senior Superintendent Roger Alexander to accompany me at this meeting.

“If permission is granted, may the necessary arrangements be made with the Commissioner of Prisons through your office.”

The memo was addressed to DCP intelligence and investigations.

Ali, who is awaiting trial for the 2014 murder of former special prosecutor Dana Seetahal, SC, and is before the court on gang charges, was transferred from MSP to the army base in Chaguaramas on July 18, hours after the state of emergency was declared. He was served with a preventative detention order on August 18, which tied him to alleged gang activity, violent crime, and community influence in Trinidad and Tobago. It also alleged that his ability to communicate requests from behind prison walls underscored the reach he may still hold, despite incarceration.

The memorandum did not detail what the meeting would be about. In a separate letter, also dated January 17, DCP Suzette Martin wrote to then-acting prisons commissioner Carlos Corraspe with a request for ACP Smith and Alexander to enter MSP on the same day to interview Ali.

This comes as attorneys for acting assistant superintendent of prisons, Garth Guada, also currently being held under an SoE detention order, called on Police Commissioner Allister Guevarro to launch an investigation into alleged unauthorised meetings between Roger Alexander and incarcerated gang leaders before the 2025 general election.

In a letter on September 21, accompanied by a request for “the paper trail” of the minister’s visits, Guada’s attorney Krystal Primus alleged that Alexander, before his ministerial appointment, engaged in personal visits with high-risk inmates at the MPS without proper authorisation.

Primus said her client believes the meetings raised questions about the integrity of the Ministry of Homeland Security and suggested they may have involved discussions of pre-election support and promises of government contracts.

“The said minister, prior to his appointment, engaged in a series of meetings with several gang leaders … outside of official channels and without the requisite legal authorisation,” the letter said.

The attorney also filed a freedom of information request seeking records, logbooks, and correspondence authorising Alexander’s prison visits between January and May 2025, including any e-mails between the police and prison service permitting such access. The request also asked for details of the alleged crime under investigation during Alexander’s visits while on vacation leave.

“My client asserts such conduct raises serious concerns … and places the minister in the position of associate of gang leaders,” Primus wrote, urging a full investigation “in the interest of public transparency and accountability.”

Guada has accused the state of unlawfully detaining him under preventive detention orders signed by Alexander as minister.

Alexander has threatened to possibly initiate legal action against the attorney. However, she told Newsday on January 23, "There is no malice in my letter to the Minister, I was and continue to act based on my client's instructions."

On September 19, Primus argued that Guada’s detention, on August 21, when police officers took him to the Eastern Correctional Rehabilitation Centre, was unlawful and tainted by bias. Guada was later moved to Teteron Barracks on September 4 under a revocation order and remains housed there, the letter said.

The attorney alleged that Guada, who worked closely with the police service intelligence unit, became a target due to his supervision of high-risk inmates and his reporting of security threats. His attorney claimed that Alexander previously attempted, before he became a minister, to secure unsupervised visits with prisoners, including a member of a radical Islamic group. These attempts were denied by Guada, who contends that they created personal animosity that influenced the detention orders, the letter alleged.

“To date, you have signed two preventive detention orders in respect of my client, accusing him of associations with gangs, allegations you know to be untrue.

“I am seeking the immediate revocation of all detention orders issued against my client.

It is my client's position that your decision was influenced by an improper motive and a clear conflict of interest due to a pre-existing relationship and personal animosity between you and my client, stemming from your recent visits to the Maximum Security Prison and information that was communicated to the TTPS Intelligence Unit about your affairs.

“The principles of natural justice dictate that a public official must exercise their power impartially and without bias.

“Your decision to detain my client, in light of this conflict of interest, is an egregious breach of this fundamental principle and goes directly to the root of a malicious prosecution. You have abused the powers granted to you under the state of emergency.

Guada’s attorney warned of judicial review proceedings for a declaration that the orders were void, along with claims for damages and costs.

The opposition also called for an urgent investigation into the attorney’s claims. In a release on September 22, the PNM expressed concern over the allegations against Alexander.

“These revelations strike at the very heart of our nation's democracy and the integrity of our national security systems. The PNM therefore calls for: an immediate and independent investigation into these serious allegations, to determine the facts and to ensure that public trust in our institutions is not further eroded; a public statement by the Prime Minister on this matter; clarification from the Commissioner of Police to the population on whether the TTPS has received any such report, and whether this matter is currently the subject of a police investigation.”

The PNM release said, “As the Head of Government and chair of the National Security Council, the Prime Minister must inform the nation whether this matter has been brought before the council for their consideration and what immediate action has been taken.”

The opposition said Alexander’s response to the media on the allegations was “troubling.”

“The Minister of Homeland Security chose to ignore them and walked away without offering any answers to very pertinent national issues.

“Such dismissive silence only deepens public suspicion and undermines confidence in the Government's willingness to deal with this grave matter transparently.

“The PNM reminds the country that the Prime Minister, in her capacity as chair of the National Security Council, bears ultimate responsibility for safeguarding the integrity of our national security framework.

“If such allegations are credible, they raise profound questions not only about the conduct of the Minister in question but also about whether these matters were disclosed and discussed at the highest levels of the State's security architecture.

“This is not an issue for silence, humour or evasion. It is a national security matter of the highest importance. Citizens deserve transparency, accountability, and immediate assurance that their leaders are acting decisively in the national interest.

“The PNM urges the Prime Minister to act swiftly and decisively to preserve the integrity of our democracy, public trust in our institutions and protect the safety and security of the people of Trinidad and Tobago.”

On September 23, Guada’s attorneys formally withdrew an application for a writ of habeas corpus now that he has appeared before the SoE review tribunal.

The application was filed on September 17 by Primus, who complained that Guada’s detention and continuing detention by the state were in breach of his rights. The application contended that Guada was being housed in inhumane conditions at Teteron Barracks, Chaguaramas, being fed food he is allergic to, with no access to water or toiletries, and was incarcerated at the facility with high-risk inmates he has been a witness to in prosecutions against them, placing his life in danger. It further contended that virtual visits were not being facilitated, and he was being denied access to his attorneys, nor was he brought before the review tribunal at the time of filing.

The matter was docketed to the emergency judge, Justice Frank Seepersad, who directed that the application be served on the prisons commissioner and Minister of Homeland Security and fixed the matter for hearing on September 23.

However, on September 22, the application was withdrawn hours after Guada appeared before the review tribunal, where his attorneys raised concerns over what they described as procedural irregularities.

On Tuesday, Justice Seepersad announced the withdrawal and reserved the issue of costs.

On Monday. Primus and attorney Sanjiv Boodhu called for Guada’s immediate release. Boodhu, who is also a deputy political leader of the PNM, expressed confidence in the tribunal’s impartiality and conduct on Monday.

“The tribunal permitted both sides to make full and thorough submissions. After resolving preliminary matters, they proceeded immediately to hear the substantive application,” he said.

He believes the tribunal was not interested in unnecessary delay, which he said is essential when "someone's liberty is at stake.”

He confirmed no timeline was provided for when the tribunal’s findings will be delivered, but said his team has advised Guada of his legal options.

“We’re considering all available remedies, including judicial review, constitutional motions, or claims for damages. Once the tribunal's report is submitted to the minister, he will decide whether to confirm or revoke the detention order,” Boodhu said.