2 arrested after carjacking in Sangre Grande

TWO teens are in police custody, and a third suspect is being sought in connection with a violent robbery in Sangre Grande on September 20. The suspects, aged 18 and 19, are also both from Sangre Grande.

A police statement dated September 23 said around 11.30 am on September 20, a 53-year-old taxi driver from Guaico was plying his car along the Ojoe Road taxi stand when he picked up three men posing as passengers. The men asked to be taken to Cyprus Road, Picton Road Extension.

On arriving at the location, the suspect seated in the back seat held the driver in a headlock. During the struggle, another suspect struck the driver in the face and stole approximately $100 in cash from him.

The driver managed to escape from the vehicle. One of the suspects then drove off with the victim’s car. The stolen vehicle was later found abandoned near Turure Cemetery and was processed by crime scene investigators.

Both teens were arrested later that day and remain in custody at the Sangre Grande Police Station, assisting police with enquiries.

Investigators are continuing efforts to locate the third suspect.

In a separate release issued the same day, police reported three firearms were seized during state of emergency (SoE) operations in the Northern, Western, and Port of Spain Divisions on September 22.

In the Northern Division, officers of the Arima Intelligence and Operations Unit conducted an exercise between 5 pm and 8 pm.

During that operation, they searched a bushy area in Arouca and found a pistol fitted with a magazine containing ten rounds of ammunition.

In the Western Division, Task Force officers carried out a separate exercise between 6 pm and 10 pm.

While patrolling the Cocorite district, they saw three men sitting in a track. As officers approached, the men ran off. Officers searched the area and found a Beretta pistol fitted with a magazine containing seven rounds of ammunition.

In a third update, police said a stolen vehicle was recovered and one suspect arrested during a roving street exercise in Port of Spain.

The exercise, conducted between 6 pm and 10 pm on September 22, resulted in five electronic fixed penalty notices being issued for various traffic offences.

A 19-year-old man from Beetham Gardens was arrested in connection with ongoing larceny enquiries. Officers also recovered a white Toyota Aqua which had been reported stolen from One Woodbrook Place.

The operation was spearheaded by Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Benjamin, Snr Supt Thom, Supt Mohammed, Supt Baird, and ASP Cadette. It was supervised and co-ordinated by Insp Jagroop, Sgt Guerra, and Ag Sgt Sookhoo.