Yuh Doh Leave Fowl to Watch Corn! heads to Central Bank

RS/RR Productions' latest comedy Yuh Doh Leave Fowl to Watch Corn! is going to Central Bank Auditorium on September 27 and 28.

A media release said, Yuh Doh Leave Fowl to Watch Corn! continues RS/RR Productions' winning streak following the success of Married and Mischievous and Love Is Ah Wuk.

When one seemingly normal day spirals into total disaster – with girls ending up in beds they don't belong in, nobody remembering how they got there, and a loud-mouth maid stirring up everyone's business – audiences discover exactly what happens when you trust your best friend with your woman. As the saying goes, Yuh Doh Leave Fowl to Watch Corn!, the release said.

The cast features Richard Ragoobarsingh, Leslie Ann Lavine, Zo Mari Tanker, Kala Neehall, Benita Wilson and Andrew Friday. The play is directed by Debra Boucaud Mason and Ragoobarsingh.

Central Bank box office opens from 12-6 pm daily. Online tickets are also available.

Showtime is 8.30 pm on September 27 and 8.30 pm on September 28.

For tickets and info call: 481-2185 / 744-7581