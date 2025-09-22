Venezuela launches 'cleansing' exercise near TT's northwest coast

Venezuela Defence Minister Vladimir Padrino Lopez -

Venezuela’s Defence Minister Vladimir Padrino López has launched a military exercise in the part of the country nearest to TT’s northwest coast in a bid to “cleanse the area" of criminal activity linked to TT.

Speaking at the launch of Operation Cumanagoto 200 in Sucre state on September 21, Padrino López said the measure is part of the Bolivarian National Armed Forces' (FANB) moves to secure the territory.

A report on radiomiraflores.net.ve said Padrino Lopez claimed human trafficking, and the smuggling of fuel, arms and ammunition are major problems in that state and many of those illegal activities are linked to TT.

He added the operation will cover all 15 municipalities of Sucre and seeks to dismantle any criminal and drug trafficking gangs operating in the territory.

In June, Venezuela president Nicolas Maduro claimed that paramilitary terrorists had entered his country via TT. In August, three of five men arrested by Venezuela’s Guardia Nacional in a pirogue were Trinis.

CoP Allister Guevarro told Newsday the men were "fishing for trouble."

The US has its own anti-drug trafficking operation with warships and a submarine in the southern Caribbean to tackle drug cartels in Venezuela.

A number of boats allegedly carrying illegal drugs have been blown up by the US military. Seventeen people on-board have been killed.

TT Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar has expressed support for the US' actions,

Venezuela Senior military commander Juan Sulbarán Quintero, said the mission is to occupy, secure, and control to "isolate the enemy" and dismantle its logistical infrastructure.

Padrino López highlighted the massive and voluntary participation of residents in another separate exercise where "the barracks go to the people."

The exercise involves the FANB going to communities and training civilians to use guns to defend the country if necessary.

During the address, Padrino López praised the residents for their co-operation describing the training as an important milestone and recalled former president Hugo Chávez's views on the participation of the citizenry in national defence.

"We must leave the barracks and go to the communities, to the communal circuits, the communes, to the countryside, to the border, to the most remote places throughout the country to embrace our people."

He explained that new militia members will be familiarised with individual and collective weapons with guns given to the Bolivarian Militia in various locations across the country.