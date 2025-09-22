Varun Maharaj named UTC chairman

Varun Maharaj, chairman, UTC. -

THE Unit Trust Corporation (UTC) has announced accountant, attorney and chartered wealth manager Varun Maharaj as the chairman of the board of directors, effective August 8.

UTC announced the appointment in advertisements in local newspapers.

"Maharaj is a highly accomplished financial services executive with over 25 years of leadership experience across the Caribbean region," UTC said in the advertisement.

"Over the course of his distinguished career, he has led transformational initiatives in banking, investments, capital markets and economic development – consistently strengthening institutions, introducing innovative financial products and elevating the region’s competitiveness in global finance."

UTC described him as a seasoned and multi-dimensional leader.

"He brings to UTC a powerful combination of financial acumen, strategic foresight and legal expertise."

Maharaj is currently the CEO of Maritime Capital Ltd and previously was CEO at the TT International Financial Centre.

UTC said he was instrumental in attracting international business and investment.