US Embassy donates vehicle to Airports Authority

Piarco International Airport, Piarco. - File photo

THE US Embassy has donated a sports utility vehicle (SUV) to the Airports Authority to improve the authority's mobility and operational capacity in aviation security enforcement.

The authority received the vehicle in a brief ceremony at Piarco International Airport on September 19.

The SUV was provided by the US Transportation Security Administration (TSA).

In a statement, Airports Authority general manager Hayden Newton said, "Over the years, the TSA has consistently supported TT’s aviation security framework through the donation of advanced screening equipment and technical resources."

He added, "Aviation security is the backbone of our industry and the guarantee of our credibility as a safe, reliable hub in the Caribbean."

US Embassy Deputy Chief of Mission Charlie J Franta III said the donation was another example of strong US-TT bilateral ties.

He added, "It also underscores our commitment to enhancing regional security which is vital to the safety and prosperity of the American and Trinbagonian people."