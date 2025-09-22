Tancoo: Unpatriotic Opposition let black market, money laundering thrive

Minister of Finance Davendranath Tancoo -

Finance Minister Davendranath Tancoo has described the opposition’s failure to support two pieces of legislation designed to address money laundering, terrorism financing and other issues, as unpatriotic and disappointing.

The legislation were the Miscellaneous Provisions (FATF Compliance) Bill, 2025 and The Counter-Proliferation Financing Bill, 2025, in the House of Representatives on September 19.

The bills were debated together and passed with 27 votes for, zero votes against and seven abstentions.

In a WhatsApp message to Newsday on September 21, Tancoo said the previous government ignored legislation which should have dealt with the illegal trade in foreign exchange, resulting in the open breaking of the law and the thriving "black market.”

“Our country is reaping the whirlwind of governmental negligence which has facilitated the flagrant breach of the law not just in terms of currency black market but illegal gaming. The two are interrelated and connected to even more crimes.

"The law now needs to be strengthened and, most importantly, enforced. We, as a government, will not turn a blind eye to money laundering as the PNM has done. I have realised that the PNM is vehemently opposed to whatever action this government has taken against crime, and including white-colour crime.”

He said the two pieces of legislation are critical to face-to-face confrontation with people engaged in money laundering, financing terrorism etc.

“The Opposition PNM refused to support this bill which directly targets criminals. In government they spoke of follow-the-money legislation, but when the time came for them to support the law to do exactly that, the PNM refused.

“Money laundering is tied to human trafficking, drugs. illegal guns, financing terrorism, murders, robberies etc. Any caring patriotic citizen should be anxious to support legislation to stop these activities. Ironically several speakers on the PNM side spoke favourably on the bills, but when the time came to actually vote for the legislation, half the PNM MPs were absent and the other half refused to support the law. This is unpatriotic and disappointing.”

Tancoo said the former PNM ministers of finance failed to enact and enforce legislation to confront these criminal issues.

“I believe it is our duty as government, and certainly my duty, to protect the public purse. And we have demonstrated that we are unafraid to act.”

In 2016 when the PNM brought Foreign Account Tax Compliance Act (FATCA) legislation to Parliament, the then-opposition UNC walked out of the Parliament. In 2024, the Miscellaneous Provisions [Proceeds of Crime, Anti-Terrorism, Financial Intelligence Unit of TT, Securities, Insurance, Non-Profit Organisations, Civil Asset Recovery and Management and Unexplained Wealth and Miscellaneous Provisions (FATF Compliance)] Bill, 2024 was passed in the House on November 15 and in the Senate on November 29. It was assented to on December 17, 2024.