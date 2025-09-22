Tancoo: Bill banning crypto 'a work in progress'

Finance Minister Davendranath Tancoo -

Finance Minister Davendranath Tancoo said the Virtual Assets and Virtual Assets Service Providers Bill, 2025, is intended to target people hiding billions in secret accounts and via virtual assets, including cryptocurrency.

It intends to ban use of cryptocurrency until December 2027.

The bill, which was introduced but not debated in the House of Representatives on September 19, is intended to regulate virtual assets and virtual asset providers.

Clause 4 of the bill would prohibit the conduct of a business or in the course of a business to carry on virtual asset activities in or from within TT, unless authorisation is given by the TT Securities and Exchange Commission (TTSEC) to conduct such activities.

The clause said virtual asset activities are the exchange between virtual assets and fiat currencies, the exchange between one or more forms of virtual assets, the transfer of virtual assets, the safekeeping or administration of virtual assets or instruments enabling control over virtual assets and the participation in and provision of financial services related to an issuer’s offer or sale of a virtual asset.

The bill also bars the commission from granting any authorisation under this act or the Securities Act to people seeking to operate as wallet service providers or to carry on any activity as established in Clause 4(2) of the bill on or before December 31, 2027.

Tancoo was asked via WhatsApp on September 21 whether the law would increase black-market transactions and whether it would affect sites and apps where users were required to buy in-game tokens in order to use the services.

“The industry is currently unregulated, meaning that it is easily being misused to facilitate money laundering by those involved in illegal drugs and multiple other forms of criminal activities.”

He said there had been several concerns raised by entities involved in various types of businesses involved in virtual assets management.

“We are taking notes and reviewing their comments. I am grateful for their queries and recommendations and I am heartened that many of these groups appear to want to ensure proper market management and regulation for virtual assets.

“Like all legislation, this bill is a work in progress as this government seeks to introduce stronger financial legislation designed not just to curb money laundering and associated crimes, but to also penalise those responsible for siphoning billions of taxpayers’ dollars into the pockets of a special few.”

One small business owner, who spoke to Newsday on September 21 via WhatsApp on condition of anonymity, said he thought the government could have been more transparent about how it goes about curbing illegal uses of these currencies.

“Right now crypto is serving as one of the major legitimate ways to be able to conduct business internationally. I’m talking as small as if someone wants to bring down a vehicle, you might not be able to go to the bank and get US$200 a day to do that, but through the purchase of crypto, you may be able to make some payments by converting the money to crypto and sending the money overseas.”

He said while regulation would be welcomed, punishing the entire system would be a backward step.

“There are a lot of people who invest in crypto and they become millionaires overnight, so when they have this type of funds, they are able to convert it back to TT dollars and spend it locally here. I know one of the arguments is that basically people are taking precious foreign currency to invest in crypto, and if that is the argument, a better and clearer, more transparent way the government could do it, is to show how much money goes into crypto transactions.

“I don’t think it will be a lot because there are a lot of crypto platforms that don’t even have TT listed as somebody that can purchase crypto on their platforms, because of that whole foreign-exchange shortage.”

He said the people buying cryptocurrencies would probably fall into the small to medium categories as banks had lowered credit-card limits.

The business owner said he did not think the government had people knowledgeable about cryptocurrencies involved in drafting the bill.

“So they might be throwing a net to catch a fish but they will be catching fish, snail, shrimp, a few things in one, so it shows that they don’t have people with the technical knowhow to even draft the bill, they’re just being hasty to do something in particular.”