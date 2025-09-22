Soldier among two killed by cops in Sangre Grande

Commissioner of Police Allister Guevarro. - File photo

POLICE Commissioner Allister Guevarro has confirmed that two men were killed during an overnight shootout with police in Sangre Grande on September 21.

Guevarro said an AK-47 was discovered on the crime scene.

A third suspect is under police guard at the Sangre Grande Hospital.

Speaking on the I95.5 Morning Show on September 22, Guevarro who made an appearance to express condolences to the staff on the passing of their colleague and deputy head of news Sterling Henderson, said the matter is at a very sensitive stage.

He said the officers received information, “about a particular intent of individuals and would have engaged in some surveillance and attempt to intercept. At the end of the engagement, two persons were wounded and taken to the hospital where they succumbed to their injuries. An AK-47 rifle was recovered from the vehicle and investigations are continuing.”

The dead men have been identified as Shyien Trancoso and Enrique Garcia, who was said to be a member of the TT Regiment.

Preliminary reports suggest that around 6.37 pm on September 21, the North-Central Gang Intelligence Unit (NCGIU) received information that armed suspects were in a red Honda Vezel at Jairamsingh Village, waiting to carry out a robbery at a business place after the CPL Cricket Finals.

Officers went to the scene, where they observed and monitored the vehicle before attempting to make an intervention.

Officers claimed they were shot at by the occupants of the vehicle and returned fire. The men were taken to the Sangre Grande hospital where two were declared dead around 7.27 pm. Investigations are continuing.