Seraphim to grace Songshine Stage

Seraphim (Krisson Joseph) will be the featured performer at the upcoming edition Songshine. -

The upcoming edition of Songshine Open Mic Series promises to be nothing short of a religious experience, with its featured performer, Seraphim (Krisson Joseph).

Seraphim's moniker is inspired by his simply divine vocal talent: an unforgettable, warm and rich baritone.

A media release said, the heavenly beings for which he is named have many wings, and similarly, Seraphim's talent has many facets, including singing, composing, musical theatre, calypso education, and versatility across multiple genres, such as jazz, folk, opera, gospel and rhythm & blues ballads. He performs and writes calypso and has performed and written music for several dramatic productions. His company, Caribbean Griot Music, produces his popular series, In Defense of Calypso, entertainingly exploring themes in calypso through the years. He also teaches courses in calypso analysis and composition at the University of Trinidad and Tobago. Indeed, calypso music is in his blood: he is the son of the late, great calypso icon, The Penguin. Seraphim is well known for his engaging storytelling style onstage, an easy rapport with audiences that make his shows thought-provoking and fun, the release said.

The upcoming edition of Songshine, on September 25, will present a rare opportunity, as this time, Seraphim will present a selection of his original compositions.

Songshine, an open-mic series established in 2005 by singer-songwriter Gillian Moore, is known as a platform for original works. Audiences enjoy an unpredictable array of fine performances from up and coming creatives, often alongside appearances by accomplished veterans of the arts, the release said.

Singers, musicians, comedians, poets, and writers are invited to perform. They are asked to arrive early to secure spots on the programme. Open mic performers will receive a half price discount on the price of admission.

The show takes place Kafe Blue, Wrightson Road, Port of Spain from 7 pm.

For further info visit Songshine on Facebook or Instagram at songshine_openmic or call 741-1569.