Remove that shack in the Hollows

-

THE EDITOR: What a maddening sight! Horticultural Division of the Ministry of Agriculture, Lands and Fisheries, please note.

On the morning of September 15 I observed a structure placed on a concrete base that covered a grassy area in the Hollows in the Queen's Park Savannah. This thing is painted green and has a galvanised roof, with a brown locked door and tempered glass windows – you cannot see inside. Pieces of unused powdery concrete litter the grass in front of this unlovely and out-of-place shack.

It faces the road somewhere between the entrance to Chancellor Hill and the zoo.

It was not there on September 13 and must have been erected on September 13-14 under the cover of darkness.

How could no one see this construction happening?

I do not think anyone/any organisation is authorised to grant permission to anyone to so destroy our green spaces, especially such a beautiful one.

This shack must be removed and the person prosecuted. The concrete base it is resting on has destroyed the grass under it. When it is removed the area will have to be replanted.

What next are these people going to do and get away with? Hopefully the ministry will respond in a timely manner.

MARY POUCHET

Port of Spain