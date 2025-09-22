PM Kamla praises Caribbean Premier League champs TKR

Trinbago Knight Riders celebrate winning the 2025 Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League Final match 34 between Guyana Amazon Warriors and Trinbago Knight Riders at Guyana National Stadium on September 21, 2025 in Providence, Guyana. - Photo courtesy CPL T20

PRIME Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar, in a statement on September 22, congratulated the Trinbago Knight Riders cricket team on beating the Guyana Amazon Warriors the evening before at the Guyana National Stadium.

"On behalf of the Government and people of TT, I heartily congratulate the Trinbago Knight Riders team for its resounding success in the just-concluded Caribbean Premier League T20 competition," the PM said.

"I applaud the players, coaches, managers and others associated with the franchise for its fifth victory in the 13-year history of the annual regional tournament."

Persad-Bissessar said the win was a testament to the cricketers’ skill, dedication, and competent leadership, along with effective coaching.

"TKR’s repeated accomplishments illustrate what is possible through steadfast purpose and diligence."

She said the CPL has become a much-anticipated and celebrated annual Caribbean calendar event, as much for its intense on-field play as for the associated cultural festivities that demonstrate the unique richness and diversity of the region.

"It is noteworthy that TKR’s victory has taken place on the virtual eve of Trinidad and Tobago’s Republic Day and in the glow of the international successes of athletes Keshorn Walcott (javelin thrower) and Jereem Richards (sprinter). Their respective glories have all enriched and inspired our nation."