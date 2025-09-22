PM, CoP urged to address allegations against Alexander

Minister of Homeland Security Roger Alexander. - File photo

AN acting assistant superintendent of prisons, currently being held under a state of emergency detention order, has called on Commissioner of Police Allister Guevarro to launch an investigation into alleged unauthorised meetings between Minister of Homeland Security Roger Alexander and incarcerated gang leaders before the 2025 general election.

In a letter, accompanied by a request for “the paper trail” of the minister’s visits, attorney Krystal Primus alleged that Alexander, before his ministerial appointment, engaged in personal visits with high-risk inmates at the Maximum-Security Prison without proper authorisation from the then acting commissioner of police or the then commissioner of prisons, Carlos Coraspe.

Primus said her client believes the meetings raised questions about the integrity of the Ministry of Homeland Security and suggested they may have involved discussions of pre-election support and promises of government contracts.

“The said minister, prior to his appointment, engaged in a series of meetings with several gang leaders … outside of official channels and without the requisite legal authorisation,” the letter said.

The Opposition is also calling for an urgent investigation. In a release on September 22, the PNM expressed concern over the allegations against Alexander.

“These revelations strike at the very heart of our nation's democracy and the integrity of our national security systems. The PNM therefore calls for: an immediate and independent investigation into these serious allegations, to determine the facts and to ensure that public trust in our institutions is not further eroded; a public statement by the Prime Minister on this matter; clarification from the Commissioner of Police to the population on whether the TTPS has received any such report, and whether this matter is currently the subject of a police investigation.”

The PNM release said, “As the head of government and chair of the National Security Council, the Prime Minister must inform the nation whether this matter has been brought before the council for their consideration and what immediate action has been taken.”

The Opposition said Alexander’s response to the media on the allegations was “troubling.”

“The Minister of Homeland Security chose to ignore them and walked away without offering any answers to very pertinent national issues.

“Such dismissive silence only deepens public suspicion and undermines confidence in the government's willingness to deal with this grave matter transparently.

“The PNM reminds the country that the Prime Minister, in her capacity as chair of the National Security Council, bears ultimate responsibility for safeguarding the integrity of our national security framework.

“If such allegations are credible, they raise profound questions not only about the conduct of the Minister in question but also about whether these matters were disclosed and discussed at the highest levels of the state's security architecture.

“This is not an issue for silence, humour or evasion. It is a national security matter of the highest importance. Citizens deserve transparency, accountability and immediate assurance that their leaders are acting decisively in the national interest.

“The PNM urges the Prime Minister to act swiftly and decisively to preserve the integrity of our democracy, public trust in our institutions and protect the safety and security of the people of Trinidad and Tobago.”

In her letter on September 21, Primus also filed a freedom of information request seeking records, logbooks and correspondence authorising Alexander’s prison visits between January and May 2025, including any e-mails between the police and prison service permitting such access.

The request also asked for details of the alleged crime under investigation during Alexander’s visits while on vacation leave.

“My client asserts such conduct raises serious concerns … and places the minister in the position of associate of gang leaders,” Primus wrote, urging a full investigation “in the interest of public transparency and accountability.”

This comes as the attorney for acting Assistant Superintendent of Prisons Garth Guada accused the state of unlawfully detaining him under preventive detention orders signed by Minister of Homeland Security Roger Alexander.

In a pre-action letter issued to the minister on September 19, Guada’s attorney, Krystal Primus, argued that the detention, on August 21, when police officers took him to the Eastern Correctional Rehabilitation Centre, was unlawful and tainted by bias. Guada was later moved to Teteron Barracks on September 4 under a revocation order and remains housed there, the letter said.

The attorney alleged that Guada, who worked closely with the police service intelligence unit, became a target due to his supervision of high-risk inmates and his reporting of security threats. His attorney claimed that Alexander previously attempted, before he became a minister, to secure unsupervised visits with prisoners, including a member of a radical Islamic group. These attempts were denied by Guada, who contends that it created personal animosity that influenced the detention orders, the letter alleged.

Primus said the attempts were contained in a report to former Commissioner of Prisons Carlos Coraspe, who found it was without merit. Coraspe has since been sent on leave.

“To date, you have signed two preventive detention orders in respect of my client, accusing him of associations with gangs, allegations you know to be untrue.

“I am seeking the immediate revocation of all detention orders issued against my client.

“It is my client's position that your decision was influenced by an improper motive and a clear conflict of interest due to a pre-existing relationship and personal animosity between you and my client, stemming from your recent visits to the Maximum Security Prison and information that was communicated to the TTPS Intelligence Unit about your affairs.

“The principles of natural justice dictate that a public official must exercise their power impartially and without bias.

“Your decision to detain my client, in light of this conflict of interest, is an egregious breach of this fundamental principle and goes directly to the root of a malicious prosecution. You have abused the powers granted to you under the state of emergency.”

Guada’s attorney warned of judicial review proceedings for a declaration that the orders were void, along with claims for damages and costs.

Guada is expected to appear before the SoE tribunal on September 22. He was previously denied virtual access to a hearing last week. This led to his attorneys filing a writ of habeas corpus in the High Court, which is expected to come up for hearing on September 23.