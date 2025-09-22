Our talent is dying on the roads

THE EDITOR: As a young person in TT, I cannot ignore the heartbreaking trend that has been unfolding before our eyes. Month after month we hear of young lives lost in car accidents. At least once or twice a month our news feeds are flooded with tragic headlines: a teenager, a university student, a young professional, all gone too soon.

These are not just statistics; they are people with dreams, families, and futures. Just recently a 20-year-old lost his life in a car crash. Earlier in September, a young woman in Port of Spain met the same fate. Additionally, many people still mourn the loss of Kavish Persad, a brilliant 19-year-old whose life was cut short in a devastating accident.

Each name represents not only personal tragedy, but also a national failure to protect our youth.

The causes are many: reckless drivers, poor road safety measures, and inexperienced young drivers. Nevertheless, what hurts most is the silence from those in power. The government continues to turn a blind eye, refusing to sit down and reflect on practical steps that could save lives.

Countless measures can be taken, such as making a defensive driving course mandatory for all new licence holders, placing restrictions on the times when teenagers are allowed to be on the road, enforcing stricter penalties for reckless driving, and launching community-led road safety campaigns that directly engage young people. None of these are unrealistic or impossible; they are achievable steps that could help create safer roads and protect the lives of the next generation.

Yet, instead of urgently addressing road safety, our leaders seem more focused on other agendas. On September 12, Parliament debated the Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2025, which focused on expanding citizenship eligibility to individuals born abroad if they have at least one parent or grandparent who is a citizen of TT. A change that could also allow more footballers and other athletes to represent TT.

While attracting international talent may benefit our football programme, how can we look outward for skill and talent when we are losing our own right at home?

It is almost cruelly ironic that the government is fighting to allow in players from abroad while ignoring the very real fact that our youth, our natural talent, are dying on the roads at alarming rates. If we do not protect the lives of our young people, no constitutional amendment will matter, no team will thrive, and no future will be secured.

As a youth advocate, I am calling on our leaders to shift their priorities. Focus on the smaller but more urgent issues before tackling the larger ones. Secure the lives of our young people before you chase external talent. Give us the chance to live, to contribute, and to build.

SARAH FRANCIS

via e-mail