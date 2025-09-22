MSJ: Government shifting responsibility to citizens with stand-your-ground law

Movement for Social Justice leader David Abdulah -

THE Movement for Social Justice (MSJ) says government is shifting its responsibility to protect citizens against criminal elements with its proposed stand-your-ground legislation.

In a statement on September 21, the MSJ recalled stand-your-ground legislation was one of former opposition leader (now Prime Minister) Kamla Persad-Bissessar's anti-crime campaign promises ahead of the April 28 general election.

The UNC won the election 26-13-2.

The MSJ said it is understandable the population has been clamouring for a solution to rampant crime and violence that has shocked, distressed, and traumatised so many people within recent years.

But the MSJ warned that the legislation shifts responsibility for who should be securing TT against criminals

"The responsibility for that falls on the State. The policy of stand your ground begins to shift that responsibility away from the State and places it on individual citizens."

MSJ said this shift is not simply about citizens seeing crimes and and reporting it to the police.

"This is citizens becoming an adjunct armed element. We need to consider the implications of this shift carefully."

The MSJ said stand-your-ground legislation only gives the appearance the society is more secure while failing to address the root causes of crime violence.

The inspiration for stand your ground, the MSJ continued. came from the state of Florida in the US.

"In that country, citizens have a constitutional right to bear arms, and many do. In fact, about one-third of people in the US own a firearm, upwards of 44 per cent live in a household with a gun, while there are nearly 400 million privately-owned guns in the country."

The MSJ said there is documented evidence which shows stand-your-ground laws have caused no significant reduction in crime in Florida or anywhere else in the US.

"Moreover, stand-your-ground laws have resulted in some tragic consequences when innocent persons have been killed because they were suspected – without any real evidence – of being engaged in criminal activity."

The MSJ was concerned the passage of stand-your-ground laws would embed a culture of guns and violence in TT.

"At the moment, the culture of gun violence is being propagated by illegality. When it is normalised by law then we have taken it to a new level – from which it will be difficult to extricate ourselves even after, or if, the criminal use of guns and violence is significantly reduced."

The MSJ was also concerned about the rhetoric of government ministers at UNC stand-your-ground public consultations.

The MSJ highlighted reported comments by Defence Minister Wayne Sturge at one of those events which suggested home owners could "shoot first" in situations where the intruder could be running away or was armed with a cutlass.

The MSJ said TT must deal frontally with structural inequalities in society and not resort to knee-jerk reactions such as stand-your-ground laws which may do more harm than good.

The MSJ warned that unless government reforms an education system which has contributed to inequality in society, promote equitable distribution of resources across all sectors, address growing inequality of wealth and income between citizens, implements programmes to support the most vulnerable people in society and prevent violence in marginalised areas, "the country will continue to suffer from violent crime."