Minister of Trade to Nestle: Quadruple production

Nestle’s head office for the Anglo-Dutch Caribbean based in Valsayn. -

MINISTER of Trade, Investment and Tourism Satyakama Maharaj called for Nestle to quadruple production as he toured Nestle Caribbean’s facilities at Valsayn, Trinidad, on September 19.

During the tour, the minister commended the company’s efforts and encouraged the organisation to continue to source local materials for its operations.

The minister pledged his ministry’s support in tackling bottlenecks to growth.

"Your problems are over," he told Nestle’s leadership team. "I want you all to quadruple production here."

In a release, Nestle said Maharaj met with the company's executives, led by Caribbean Market head Alejandro Moya.

They took the minister and his team on a tour of the factory’s facilities where he was able to see the company’s development and innovation at work.

"For over 63 years, Nestle has been innovating in TT – from supporting local dairy farmers and training youth with UTT and Ministry of Labour – to expanding exports across the Caribbean and promoting inclusive employment," the release said.

The meeting and tour was in keeping with the ministry’s commitment to strengthen collaboration with key stakeholders, foster inclusive dialogue and build a dynamic, diversified non-energy sector for TT.