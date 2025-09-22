Mayor: Take pride in San Fernando

Grand Chief of the First Peoples Sovereign Nation in TT, Eric Lewis, centre, performs the Warao ancestral wood fire smoke ceremony, at the San Fernando Promenade on September 20. - Photo by Angelo Marcelle

SAN Fernando Mayor Robert Parris says residents of the southern city should take more pride in it.

He made this comment during a ceremony held by the Flambeau Movement at Harris Promenade, San Fernando, to mark the revitalisation of the promenade.

He acknowledged earlier comments by the group's chairperson Sheanna Alleyne and Valerie Noriega, one of its members, about San Fernando being a hub of community life and culture.

Parris said he reads comments on social media and noted people say unbecoming things about San Fernando.

He added blue and yellow were always the colours of the San Fernando City Corporation (SFCC) long before any political party claimed them as their own.

Parris said it was therefore proper that any entity which falls under the purview of the corporation should have those colours.

The UNC's colour is yellow post-2010. Before that time, it was orange. The newly formed National Transformation Alliance (NTA) has blue as its colour. Before and during the recent general election, UNC members and supporters wore hybrid blue and yellow attire.

Parris acknowledged an earlier blessing of the promenade by members of the First People's community. He disclosed that on November 18, the corporation will officially honour them for their presence in San Fernando.

He thanked the movement for the work they have been doing to beautify the promenade, purely through the efforts of volunteers.

"When God can't come himself, he sends angels.

Alleyne said the movement's efforts to beautify the promenade are part of its thrust to encourage young people to have a sense of pride in San Fernando.

"You are seeing the beginning of the future."