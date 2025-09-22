Cultural Explosion at Queen's Hall

Belmont Freetown Cultural Arts & Folk Performing Company. -

Belmont Freetown Cultural Arts and Folk Performing Company presents Cultural Explosion 5: A Wondrous Odyssey at Queen's Hall on September 27.

For 27 years, the Belmont Freetown Cultural Arts and Folk Performing Company has taken audiences on a mystical journey, celebrating the vibrant culture, music, dance and storytelling traditions of TT, said a media release.

This showcase is a testament to the group’s unwavering commitment to preserving and sharing the cultural heartbeat of the nation.

Following last year’s sold-out performance and their impactful cultural exchange with West Can Folk Performing Company in Montreal, the troupe returns with renewed energy and spirit. Prepare to be captivated by dynamic rhythms, stirring performances, and powerful expressions of heritage, the release said.

Showtime is 6.30 pm.