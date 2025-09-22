Cop praised for playing badminton with students

Police officer and national badminton player Leanna Castanada-Smith plays badminton with students at Northeastern College -

DCP Junior Benjamin says it will not be uncommon to see police officers stationed in schools playing games with the students.

He made the comment after a video of female police officer Leanna Castanada-Smith playing badminton with children at North Eastern College went viral and garnered mostly positive comments on social media.

Castanada-Smith, a national badminton player, was praised on Facebook for her interaction with the students.

Posting on Facebook, she responded to someone who was critical of the interaction, saying, "I wasn't put there to be a robot."

Fifty schools have cops stationed on the compound during the day as a result of an initiative started by the Ministries of Homeland Security and Education on September 8.

The initiative aims to minimise school violence and transform cultures through positive interactions with police.

The schools were chosen based on data from the education ministry coupled with police intelligence and incident reports.

DCP Junior Benjamin said the video reiterates the position that the role of police in the school is a “supportive” one.

“We are seeking to build the level of relationship we have with the students and therefore scenes like this will not be unusual.

“It helps to foster and strengthen the level of community engagement and builds the personal relationship and positive relationship that we want to have with the youth and share with them.”

He said moments like those seen in the video opens the door for police to have a more meaningful relationship with students.

He added contrary to what some people may believe, the officers are not just there to police the students.

Benjamin said their presence in schools is also part of a long-term measure to affect the general behaviour of students.

“They should see the police not just as law enforcement, but also as part of the solution. The officer is there to motivate and inspire them to be the best that they can be.”

Describing the video as “really wonderful,” Benjamin commended Castanada-Smith for showing the “other side” of policing.

“It was nice, that kind of interaction, and we really applaud that kind of thing.

“It shows a level of humility, a level of respect and discipline that we want to see in our officers as they engage with the youth out there.”

He emphasised Castanada-Smith’s actions are not singular as officers from the Community Policing Unit adopt a similar approach.

He added the public can therefore expect to see more interaction between cops and students.

“We often go (into communities) and find ourselves coming to the level of the people in that community. So similarly, if we are in a school, you'll see police officers playing cricket, flying kites, et cetera.”