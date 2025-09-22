CBA, Central lawyers congratulate new Legal Aid chairman

New director/chairman of the Legal Aid and Advisory Authority Renuka Rambhajan receives her instrument of appointment from Justice Minister Devesh Maharaj on September 18. - Photo courtesy Ministry of Justice

CRIMINAL Bar Association (CBA) president Israel Khan, SC, has congratulated newly appointed director/chairman of the Legal Aid and Advisory Authority (LAAA) Renuka Rambhajan.

Khan expressed confidence in Rambhajan, noting her “proven record of experience” over her 20-year legal career.

“Director Rambhajan’s combination of experience, work ethic and humility makes her an ideal selection.

“The CBA has trust that under proper transformative leadership, meaningful efforts will continue to be invested in this critical area so our legal institutions are strengthened to serve all.”

Khan, a former LAAA chairman, said the authority was a cornerstone in the justice system as it ensured equitable access to legal representation for vulnerable, marginalised communities.

However, he noted, “Despite its foundation strengths, the LAAA now faces urgent modernisation challenges.

“To fulfil its mandate of providing equitable legal representation, it must evolve to meet the demands of a rapidly changing society—and the government’s pledge to uplift the ‘forgotten people’ offers a critical opportunity to do so.

“The government’s commitment resonates deeply and aligns seamlessly with the ethos and role of LAAA.

“This alignment presents a powerful opportunity to advance a shared vision of justice that reaches those most often overlooked and is pivotal to advancing this noble mission of directly impacting underserved populations, particularly in rural and remote communities.”

Khan said for marginalised citizens, access to legal services was not a luxury, but a lifeline.

“By revitalising this institution, our government will signal that justice is truly attainable for all, not just the privileged few.

“Only by ensuring fair and equal access to legal rights can we truly uplift marginalised communities and uphold Trinidad and Tobago’s rightful place as a regional model of justice and equity that serves all.”

Also, congratulating Rambhajan’s September 17 appointment was the Assembly of Central Legal Practitioners (ACLP), saying it represented a source of pride for the central community.

“Her extensive career in both public and private sector legal practice has equipped her with the breadth of experience necessary to provide strong, principled leadership at this critical institution.

“The ACLP applauds the Ministry of Justice for this inspired choice and looks forward to Ms Rambhajan’s stewardship in advancing the mission of the LAAA by ensuring that no citizen is denied access to legal representation because of financial constraints.

“We are confident that her leadership will strengthen the authority’s ability to deliver justice fairly, efficiently, and in keeping with the highest standards of the legal profession.”