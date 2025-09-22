Caricom and Korea partner fopr regional agri boost

Agriculture, Land and Fisheries Minister Ravi Ratiram. - File photo by Faith Ayoung

AIMING to enhance food security, climate change resilience and technology integration for the agriculture sector, the Korea-Caribbean Agricultural Research Innovation Platform (KoCARIP) was launched at the Hilton Trinidad, St Ann’s, on September 18.

​KoCARIP will involve the collaboration of the Rural Development Administration, the Republic of Korea, the Caricom Secretariat and its member states, as well as the Caribbean Agricultural Research and Development Institute (Cardi).

​Attended by delegates from Caribbean nations including Grenada, Jamaica and Saint Kitts and Nevis, the launch kicked off a two-day event which included panel discussions, research presentations and a visit to the La Reunion Plant Propagation and Centeno Livestock stations.

​Agriculture, Land and Fisheries Minister Ravi Ratiram said the platform would strengthen the region’s capacity through transferring technologies such as mechanisation to protect agriculture and biosecurity.

“It will enhance research and development collaboration to improve resilience and productivity in key crops, build the capacity of farmers, extension officers and researchers to adopt cutting-edge technologies.

“...For TT this initiative aligns directly with our national vision to modernise agriculture, strengthen food and nutrition security and create sustainable livelihoods for a rural community…as we exchange in technical discussions and high-level exchanges over the next two days, let us commit ourselves to ensuring that the output of KOCARIP translates into tangible benefits for the farmers, youths and communities.”

Noting Caricom’s inability to meet its 25 by 2025 goal of reducing the region's over $6 billion food import bill by 25 per cent, Ratiram said the challenges in the agriculture sector are significant and growing.

In addressing this, he said, through its work with the Food and Agriculture Organisation, the ministry has set up eight demonstration greenhouses to teach farmers about using modern farming methods.

“And we intend to expand that to 30 demonstration greenhouses to teach our farmers how we can do greenhouse farming, use hydroponics, aquaponic systems and vertical farming technologies to assist our farmers to cultivate their crops in a controlled environment and be able to mitigate against weather, pests and disease.”

​In the declaration of KoCARIP, deputy administrator of Korea’s Rural Development Administration Dr Hyowon Seo, said the platform will reduce food loss and boost regional self-sufficiency by prompting post-harvest management technologies for horticultural crops.

​“By drawing on Korea's expertise. KOCARIP will support the development and dissemination of crop production technologies tailored to Caribbean conditions, strengthening the stability and autonomy of food supply chains.”