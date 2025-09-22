Camouflage and Jordans: Army officers say everyone feeling the pinch

Soldiers on foot patrol along Independence Square in Port of Spain. - File photo

Senior officers in the TT Regiment are denying claims they are “living like lords” while soldiers face stark conditions including meagre meals and a lack of uniforms.

Speaking on the condition of anonymity, senior officers told Newsday they are facing the same problems their juniors have to contend with.

“We too have only one pair of camouflage. We have to jump out money for our own boots. It’s all soldiers feeling the pain right now.”

Their comments come after Homeland Security Minister Wayne Sturge raised allegations that the Defence Force hierarchy enjoy fine food and drinks with senior officers even stealing food rations.

He claimed this took place while ordinary soldiers are required to provide their own meals.

But a senior officer told Newsday, just like their subordinates, they have had to adjust to the situation facing the army.

“It’s not good when people paint it in a light that we don't do anything and we’re not feeding the men properly and that we, the officers, the senior ones, living lavish. Literally, everybody has been affected. It's not like if we living nice on top.”

The officers added they many of them also only have only one suit of tattered camouflage and must wait until another officer retires so they can get a “hand-me-down” uniform.

The officers said while they were unable to speak to what happens at DFHQ, in the various battalions, the senior officers have been doing what they can to stretch resources for everyone.

“The price of meat, for example, is going up. So what you used to get, now you're getting way less, but it’s the same number of people to feed.”

No man left unfed

An officer admitted the food may not always be a “balanced meal” but said the soldiers are never left unfed.

“Yes, there are times where men would have gotten ital (vegetarian food), or macaroni and mackerel or corned beef, but you will never get macaroni alone or macaroni and butter. We're not going to do that.”

The officer said there were separate cooks in the past for the soldiers and the officers but that is no longer the case.

“The officers eat just like the men. We call it a one-pot camp. So everybody eats the same thing. So whatever the men eat for breakfast and lunch, we eat the same thing. And all that is to cut costs.”

Any additional food the officers want, they pay for out of their own pockets, he said.

“If they're cooking curry today and the men eating rice or dumplings with it but we feel for buss-up-shot, we will take money out of our pocket and go and buy it.

“But when the men hear the officers eating roti, they'll say ‘Ah boy, look how the officers get through.’ But really and truly, we paid for it ourselves.”

The officer said there are also quality-control checks in place to ensure soldiers get fed properly.

“There will be an officer in the afternoon who checks the meal and if it's not good, the cook goes on a report and is seen (disciplined) on his performance.”

Another officer said the cooks take pride in their jobs and to suggest otherwise was an insult.

“You even have some cooks who will say, ‘Boy, this is my profession, it’s my name,’ and bring some extra seasonings from his personal stash to make the food taste good. But there simply isn’t the resources as before to always put out properly balanced meals.”

Aware of the limited resources facing the army, officers have also instituted other measures to reduce expenditure without sacrificing soldiers’ well-being.

“We used to have a debt for bread every month and we opened up a bakery and started to bake our own bread and soldiers know that, but they won’t tell you that.”

Camouflage and Jordans

The officers said while they try to maintain standards, they have no choice but to turn a blind eye to some of the creative solutions soldiers have adopted to deal with the issues in the regiment.

The army’s dress regulations outline rules for wearing the various uniforms but they say these have been consistently flouted as there aren’t adequate uniforms for all soldiers.

“Officers are buying their own boots but it reaching the point where some of our men are actually using a pair of Jordans, or a green sneakers because their boots are falling apart.

“Soldiers don't get issued boots because we simply don't have. Things are bad but we're trying to do more and the best with what we have.”

Dismissing suggestions that the limited resources was due to their mismanagement of funds, the officers responded, “At the battalion level we don't deal with the money or how much we get. We just deal with the end product and try to manage the resources as best as we can.”

While they hope the issues are resolved quickly, in the meantime, the officers will continue to adhere to the TT Defence Force motto of service before self.

“We recognise we have less but it's our profession so we take better care in managing the entire thing with the little that we literally have.”

Penny: ‘Don’t blame us, fix it’

In a previous interview with Newsday, Sturge said the issues did not begin under this government, but PNM political leader Pennelope Beckles said he should focus on fixing them rather than blaming the PNM.

She noted he never denied her comments about some army bases having no rice or meat.

“Elections was on the April 28. We are now in September. And my complaint is very specific as it relates to how they are dealing with ration and how they are dealing with issues of clothing.”

She said questions must also be asked about the decision to move prisoners to under-resourced army bases during a state of emergency.

“If you are saying these conditions existed all this time, how it is you still have all those prisoners there after all these months?

“So he has to explain and he should really be saying, rather than throwing the blame on us, having admitted it, what exactly is he doing?”

Beckles added the situation is even more heightened given the recent war of words between TT and Venezuela.

“The Prime Minister said based on what I would call some kind of 'gun talk' that TT is ready. How could you be ready if you are admitting that you're not properly looking after the health and well-being of your soldiers?”

Former minister in the ministry of national security Keith Scotland admitted the clothing issues were always there but said it was being dealt with slowly as the government was “working within its limited budget.”

He said, though, there were never complaints about ration on army bases during his tenure.

Beckles and Scotland said they will wait to hear how the government intends to address the issue in the upcoming budget.

“They have been in government for almost five and a half months. What has been done about it?

“How many times are you going to deflect and say, ‘Blame the former regime?' We're going into six months now. They are now in charge!”