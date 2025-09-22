Burnette is Miss Queen on the Runway

Jimecya Burnett, centre, Miss Queen on the Runway winner with first and second runners-up Kyra Ali, left and Demalia Elbourne at Naparima Bowl, San Fernando on September 14. - Photos by Innis Francis

Nine years ago Tia Joseph-Chinapoo welcomed her second child, Tylon Chinapoo, who was diagnosed with cerebral palsy at birth.

With Tylon’s condition, Tia and her husband Addae Chinapoo found it challenging to provide care for him.

Joseph-Chinapoo had to find ways to raise funds to assist with Tylon’s condition and coined Queen on the Runway, a pageant to raise awareness for cerebral palsy.

The pageant is held under Joseph-Chinapoo's brand, Incredibly Bliss Styles to offset medical expenses and equipment required by Tylon.

In the fourth edition of the show held on September 14 at the Naparima Bowl, nine young women served as ambassadors of a community, showcasing their pageantry skills through introductions, talent, cultural wear, evening gowns and a question and answer segment.

Capturing the title this year, 19-year-old Jimecya Burnette from Point Fortin dazzled with a portrayal of an African queen in the Cultural Wear segment. First and second runners-up were 17-year-old Kyra Ali and 27-year-old Demalia Melbourne, respectively.

In the special awards segments, Burnette grabbed the best cultural wear award, Ali won best talent, Miss Photogenic was Kayla Bobb, Onika Joseph got the best gown award, and Jael Archibald won the people’s choice award.

Joseph-Chinapoo said that, over the years, hosting the show has provided Tylon with basic amenities he needed that they could not afford.

Heavily rooted in the church, the family attends the Ambassadors for Christ Church in St John Village, San Fernando and Joseph-Chinapoo said Tylon has proven that the word of man is not the word of God; after being told by doctors that he would only live for three weeks.

She said she is working on getting him a car seat and a bath chair, which amounts to the sum of $35,000.

Joseph-Chinapoo said that as he gets older, his needs change and the cost of basic things to make him comfortable.