Beckles: PNM remains Trinidad and Tobago's heartbeat

Opposition Leader Pennelope Beckles-Robinson, second from right, with her husband Noel Robinson, and other PNM top brass including party chairman Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly, right, MP Marvin Gonzales, left, and Senator Dr Amery Browne, at the September Affair, Hyatt, Port of Spain, on September 19. -

OPPOSITION Leader and PNM political leader Pennelope Beckles says the party remains the country's true heartbeat.

She made this comment when she addressed the PNM's September affair event at the Hyatt Regency Hotel, Port of Spain on September 19.

Beckles told her audience, "The PNM is alive and we will rise again."

She said the PNM was no ordinary political party.

"It is the beating heart of Trinidad and Tobago."

Beckles said, "As long as that heart beats, the flame of hope will never die."

She added the PNM are the true patriots of TT.

"The guardians of our history, the architects of our future, and the torchbearers of this great party, the one true movement in this nation."

Beckles, who received her instrument of appointment as opposition leader in May and was elected unopposed as PNM political leader in June, said the PNM is defined by a clear mission, a clear vision, and an unshakable identity.

She extended the party's Republic Day greetings to the nation.

PNM general secretary Foster Cummings, party chairman Marvin Gonzales and party deputy leader Sanjiv Boodhu raised toasts at the event to TT, the PNM and Beckles respectively.