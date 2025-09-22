Alliance Française brings French language, culture to life: Embracing the joie de vivre

Prarticipants show off their finished artwork at the French Language and Culture Fair at the Alliance Francaise. -

BAVINA SOOKDEO

The Alliance Française of Trinidad and Tobago brought French culture to life on September 20 with its French Language and Culture Fair, held at its headquarters on Alcazar Street, St Clair.

From noon to 4 pm, the family-friendly event featured open French and Patois workshops, art, food, games and short films. Visitors met the team, teachers and students who worked in France, and experienced the language in a fun, hands-on way. Director Anyka Batista told Newsday that it was a chance for people to see, hear, taste and feel French culture in Trinidad. “It made French tangible and joyful, rather than something abstract or purely academic.”

The fair also marked the lead-up to the Alliance’s new school term, which begins today, September 22. Batista said the event comes at a milestone moment for the institution as it approaches its 75th anniversary, entering the year ahead with renewed energy and vision.

“Celebrating 75 years is such a proud moment for us” Batista said. She related that when the Alliance was founded in 1951, it was a small but vibrant circle of French enthusiasts. Today, it is a thriving hub that welcomes hundreds of students each year. “We’ve embraced online learning, expanded our cultural events, and built strong partnerships, but at the heart of it, our mission is the same: sharing our passion for French language and culture with the people of TT, in collaboration with the Embassy of France.”

The Alliance is not only a school but a cultural bridge. “We don’t just teach French, we bring it to life. That means concerts, movie nights, art and literature exhibitions, games nights, cuisine...students not only learn the language, they also discover all the cultural experiences that come with it,” Batista explained.

This approach reflects TT’s own multicultural identity. Batista explained that French connects TT not only to Martinique, Guadeloupe, and French Guiana, but also to a global community of more than 320 million speakers. She noted that French is already woven into the country’s history: after the French arrived, Patois was widely spoken and left its mark on local culture, traditions and place names such as Paramin, Blanchisseuse, Champs Fleurs and Petit Valley. “Even today, we use Patois words without thinking: lagniappe (a little extra), maco (to pry), fête (to party), dou-dou (sweetheart),” Batista said.

Questioned on what’s different in the 2025/2026 term, Batista explained that it brings several new features, including expanded short courses tailored for travel, work and children. She noted that Patois for Beginners has returned by popular demand, and in celebration of the Alliance’s 75th anniversary, a series of cultural events will be hosted in 2026 to engage the wider community. Students can join classes at the Alliance’s home on Alcazar Street in Port of Spain, at its San Fernando location, or online from anywhere.

Since the pandemic, demand for classes has increased steadily. “People see French not only as a practical skill for study or work, but also as something personally enriching to expand their horizon.”

As for what type of students enrol, Batista shared, “Our students are wonderfully diverse. We have children from as young as five years old singing their first French songs, teens preparing for CSEC and DELF exams (an official and globally recognised French language certification), professionals sharpening their skills for tourism or diplomacy, persons preparing to migrate to France or Canada and retirees who simply want to enjoy learning something new.”

One of the Alliance’s most impactful initiatives is the Teaching Assistantship in France programme, which gives young people from TT the chance to teach English abroad while immersing themselves in French life. “Every year, young people from TT can apply to spend seven to eight months in France, teaching English while discovering the culture and improving their French. C’est magnifique!” Batista said. Applicants need a good level of French and be open to cultural exchange. A university education, good communication skills and adaptability are also important. Each year, 15-20 successful candidates are accompanied by the Alliance Française.

Batista added that many of its former students had gone on to study in France, become French teachers, or build international careers as diplomats and business professionals. Some now work with the UN and the European Union in TT, while others pursued careers abroad – all of it beginning with their first French class at the Alliance Française.

The Alliance works closely with the Ministry of Education, UWI’s Centre for Language Learning to promote French in schools and at academic conferences. Every year in May, students are invited to the European Film Festival at the Alliance Française for movie screenings and in November, all teachers of French across TT are invited to the Alliance for a day of activities to celebrate International French Teachers’ Day on November 20. “These partnerships allow us to share more of what French culture has to offer” Batista pointed out.

Addressing how the Alliance keeps French and Francophone culture relevant in a country where Spanish often receives more attention, Batista noted that while Spanish may seem like the obvious choice due to geographic proximity, French is equally important. With nearby neighbours such as Martinique, Guadeloupe and French Guiana, she explained that French opens doors to opportunities in tourism, trade, culture and international diplomacy. She added that when more people in TT speak French, it strengthens TT’s global connections and makes the country more competitive as a bilingual or multilingual society.

The organisation also observes French Creole Month each October. The Alliance will celebrate French Creole and Patois heritage through music, storytelling, workshops and food. “It’s so important because Creole culture is part of the Caribbean family, and we want to honour that. By celebrating it, we honour the voices of our ancestors while keeping this heritage alive for future generations.”

Asked where she sees the Alliance in the next ten years, Batista said, “We are part of a strong network of over 800 Alliances Francaises in the world and one of only ten in the Caribbean islands. I see the Alliance growing its digital reach, welcoming wider audiences, and continuing to serve as a cultural bridge between TT and the Francophone (French-speaking) world.”

Her message to the public as the new term starts is to “Join us to restart or kickstart your French journey. Whether you want to learn French, Patois, discover culture, or just try something new, the Alliance is open to absolutely everyone.”

For Batista, French can be summed up in one word – connection. She explained, “Connection to people, to culture and to opportunities. At the Alliance Française, we invite everyone to embrace the

joie de vivre (a feeling of great happiness and enjoyment of life) that comes from sharing new experiences and expanding your horizons.”