2025 Caribbean Premier League Champions Trinbago Knight Riders
Newsday Reporter
25 Minutes Ago
Trinbago Knight Riders celebrate winning the 2025 Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League Final match 34 between Guyana Amazon Warriors and Trinbago Knight Riders at Guyana National Stadium on September 21, 2025 in Providence, Guyana. - Photo courtesy CPL T20
TRINBAGO Knight Riders stormed to their fifth Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League (CPL) title when they defeated Guyana Amazon Warriors by three wickets in a low-scoring 2025 finale at Providence Stadium, Guyana, on September 21.
Nicholas Pooran (L) of Trinbago Knight Riders celebrates the dismissal of Shai Hope (R) of Guyana Amazon Warriors during the 2025 Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League final at Guyana National Stadium on September 21, 2025 in Providence, Guyana. - Photo courtesy CPL T20
Man of the match TKR's Akeal Hosein is hoisted by teammate Kieron Pollard following their win against Guyana Amazon Warriors, on September 21, 2025, during the Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League final, at the Guyana National Stadium, in Providence, Guyana. - Photo courtesy CPL T20
Trinbago Knight Riders's skipper Nicholas Pooran stands next to the Caribbean Premier League tournament trophy after his team beat Guyana Amazon Warriors, by three wickets, on September 21, 2025, during the CPL final, at the Guyana National Stadium, Providence. - Photo courtesy CPL T20
Trinbago Knight Riders celebrate winning the 2025 Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League final following their three-wicket victory against Guyana Amazon Warriors at Guyana National Stadium on September 21, 2025 in Providence, Guyana. - Photo courtesy CPL T20
