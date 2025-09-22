2025 Caribbean Premier League Champions Trinbago Knight Riders

Trinbago Knight Riders celebrate winning the 2025 Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League Final match 34 between Guyana Amazon Warriors and Trinbago Knight Riders at Guyana National Stadium on September 21, 2025 in Providence, Guyana. - Photo courtesy CPL T20

TRINBAGO Knight Riders stormed to their fifth Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League (CPL) title when they defeated Guyana Amazon Warriors by three wickets in a low-scoring 2025 finale at Providence Stadium, Guyana, on September 21.