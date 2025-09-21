'Victory for all teachers' – Attorney hails judgment in promotion lawsuit

Nirmala Sesnarayan -

The High Court has delivered a landmark judgment which is expected to have far-reaching consequences for teachers who were denied recognition and promotion because of their qualifications.

In a ruling last week, Justice Avason Quinlan-Williams ruled in favour of former secondary school teacher and Indian classical singer Nirmala Sesnarayan, finding that the Ministry of Education breached her constitutional rights when it denied her promotion despite assurances that her University of Trinidad and Tobago (UTT) degree qualified her for advancement.

The case is a test case that would affect scores of teachers with similar qualifications.

Justice Quinlan-Williams declared that Sesnarayan’s rights to equality before the law and equality of treatment, guaranteed under sections 4(b) and 4(d) of the Constitution, were violated. The judge awarded her nearly $800,000 in damages, including $294,961 for loss of earnings, $200,000 for distress and inconvenience, and $300,000 in vindicatory damages, along with interest and legal costs.

The dispute traces back to 2006, when the Patrick Manning administration introduced a new policy requiring teachers to obtain a UTT degree as a prerequisite for promotion, closing down the Valsayn and Corinth teachers’ colleges.

Many teachers, including Sesnarayan, made significant sacrifices to pursue UTT degrees after being promised promotion to Teacher III, her lawsuit maintained. However, years later, the ministry declared the UTT degrees deficient and demanded that graduates complete bridging programmes at the University of the West Indies.

Sesnarayan, who joined the teaching service in 2004, graduated in 2010 with a Bachelor of Education in English specialisation. While her colleagues advanced, she was repeatedly reassessed as a Teacher II. She resigned in 2022, frustrated by years of delays, inconsistent treatment, and broken promises. Feeling cheated, she migrated to the United States and abandoned her teaching career.

Justice Quinlan-Williams found that while at least 28 similarly qualified teachers were reassessed and promoted without additional requirements, Sesnarayan was left behind due to what the judge called “prejudicial and unfair” administrative failures and a five-year delay in addressing her reassessment applications.

In deciding on if Sesnarayan’s rights were breached the judge reasoned, “The claimant has proven the defendant’s evidence to be untrue… the defendant’s reason for failing to re-assess the claimant in 2014 holds no weight.

“The court found that the defendant took five years from which she initially sent her request for re-assessment in 2014 to provide a response to her request in 2019. And then the response was to deny her the opportunity to be re-assessed. There is ample evidence emanating from the defendant to prove that from 2014 to before the revised 2019 criteria, persons with the same qualifications as the claimant were being re-assessed as a Teacher III.

“Therefore, the defendant’s delay of approximately five years to provide a response was prejudicial to the claimant. Not having the opportunity to be reassessed also denied her the opportunity to be eligible for consideration for promotion as a Teacher III.

“The court is of the view that the defendant’s delay of approximately five years to answer the claimant’s request and for the opportunity to be re-assessed was unreasonable in the circumstances.

“The defendant failing to provide a substantial reason for its delay coupled with the prejudice suffered by the claimant was unfair in the circumstances.”

The judge's assessment continued, “During 2010 to 2018, when the claimant applied for assessment, she has satisfied the court that she was treated differently when the ministry using the 2008 criteria assessed her as a Teacher II while others in her graduating cohort were assessed as a Teacher III.

“In fact, representatives of the ministry itself were even of the view that the claimant holding her qualifications was assessed as a Teacher III. The defendant’s failure to treat all teachers holding the same qualifications equally is in breach of its duty to act consistently and treat like cases alike.

“Having regard to the evidence and the defendant’s inability to provide weighty reasons to justify the differences in treatment meted out to the claimant, the court is satisfied that the defendant breached the claimant’s right to equality of treatment under section 4(d) of the Constitution.

“The ministry’s failure to act consistently amounts to fundamental unfairness and an arbitrary exercise of its power. This finding alone constitutes a breach of the claimant’s right to the protection of the law.

“Accordingly, the claimant was deprived of the protection to the law by the ministry’s arbitrary application of the criteria for assessment to the Teacher III position and by its unreasonable delay of five years in providing a response to her request for re-assessment."

Senior Counsel Anand Ramlogan, who represented Sesnarayan, hailed the ruling as a “victory for all teachers who were deceived into pursuing a degree with UTT on the basis of a promise of promotion only to have the door slammed shut in their face.”

“This was a test case that affects numerous teachers,” Ramlogan said. “Hundreds of them made tremendous sacrifices to obtain UTT degrees, only to be told later that their qualifications were deficient. TTUTA failed these teachers and refused to sue the government on their behalf. They had to take matters into their own hands. This judgment is a landmark victory for the hardworking teachers into whose hands we have entrusted the future of our children.”

The ruling is expected to open the door for many more claims from similarly affected teachers, with several cases already filed before the courts.

“Whether this judgment in fact binds the other parties will ultimately depend on a case-by-case detailed consideration of the facts,” the judge noted.

Also representing Sesnarayan were Jayanti Lutchmedial-Ramdial, Kent Samlal, Ganesh Saroop and Natasha Bisram. Kerwyn Garcia, SC, Monica Smith, Krystal Jalim, Janine Joseph and Amrita Ramsook represented the State.