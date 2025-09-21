Veteran journalist Sterling Henderson dies

Broadcaster and journalist Sterling Henderson -

VETERAN journalist and presenter Sterling Henderson has died.

Dale Enoch, interim president of the Media Association of Trinidad and Tobago (MATT), announced Henderson’s death in a post on the association’s WhatsApp media chat on September 20.

“We have lost another gem of the profession, our deputy head of news at i.95.5/OCM (One Caribbean Media) Sterling Henderson died today (September 20),” he said.

An emotional Enoch later told Newsday that Henderson was rostered to work the 6 am-1 pm shift on September 20 but he did not show up for work.

“We had no seven and no eight o’clock newscast. So we started calling him to find out what was happening. But we got no response. We sent him text messages and got no response as well,” he said.

Enoch, i.95.5’s head of news, said he eventually went in and worked the shift but Henderson’s absence weighed heavily on him.

“It was kind of on my mind because he wasn’t known to do that (be late for work).”

He said Henderson’ brother subsequently called the station and left a message saying that he had died.

“He found him in his bedroom this morning unresponsive. And that was it. We have no idea what would have caused the death or what were the circumstances surrounding the death.”

Saying that Henderson was at i95.5FM since 2002, Enoch said the media fraternity has lost a gem.

“Sterling has been with us almost from the very beginning when we were at different numbers in terms of frequency. He has been with us for more than 20 years.

“So we are going to miss him desperately. We are going to miss his professionalism. We are going to miss his rich tone and command of the English Language, his use of the English Language, his use of words, his sometimes warped sense of humour. These are the things we are going to miss about Sterling.”

Enoch added, “His death has certainly already left avoid and we extend our condolences to his relatives.”

He said the team that Henderson led as deputy head of news is traumatised by his sudden passing.

Meanwhile, Henderson’s media colleagues and friends, have expressed shock at his death.

They recalled his affable personality and professionalism.

Former Newsday editor-in-chief Judy Raymond described Henderson as an excellent journalist and pleasant individual.

“Really, really sorry to hear this. Great voice, excellent journalist, wonderful laugh, lovely person,” she said in a post on the WhatsApp media chat.

Former MATT president Ira Mathur offered similar sentiments.

“I am so shocked and saddened by this news. Hard to think of this amazing voice and journalist suddenly gone. May he rest in peace,” Mathur said.

Other media practitioners described him as “one of the best voices in media.”

Deputy THA Chief Secretary and Secretary of Health, Wellness and Social Protection Dr Faith Brebnor extended condolences to the media fraternity.

“We a deeply saddened to hear of the passing of your media colleague Sterling Henderson. On behalf of the THA, I extend heartfelt condolences to you all during this difficult time,” she said in a post on the executive council’s media chat.

Brebnor described Henderson’s contribution to the industry as immeasurable, adding his talent will always be remembered.

“Our thoughts are with you now and the day ahead as you navigate this profound loss.”