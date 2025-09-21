Trinidad and Tobago lose 53-40 to Fiji in Netball Youth World Cup opener

Players and technical staff for TT's Under-21 netball team. Photo courtesy Sports Company of TT -

Trinidad and Tobago's Under-21 netball team conceded a 53-40 defeat in their opening fixture at the Netball World Youth Cup in Gibraltar, on September 20.

At the Tercentenary Sports Hall, TT put up a fight in their first Pool D round-robin tie but could not churn out a positive result.

TT trailed Fiji by six points (14-8) after the first quarter and entered the halftime break seven points (26-19) behind.

Fiji upped the ante in the third segment by outscoring TT 16-4, which pushed the score to 42-30 in favour of Fiji, with the fourth quarter still to come.

Despite TT scoring ten in the final session, Fiji scored 11 to affirm a comfortable 53-40 victory.

TT will aim to make amends on day two when they take on Malawi in another Pool D contest at Europa Sports Complex. Also in Pool D are South Africa and regional rivals Barbados.

Other day one results saw Australia defeat Northern Ireland 79-15, Scotland edge Samoa 51-49, Wales better Tonga 58-40, South Africa crush Barbados 102-27 and Cook Islands baked hosts Gibraltar 74-29.

TT team:

Maikea Bramble (captain), Rickibah Isaac (vice-captain), Nichola Gill, Nekesha Gomes, Jenicia Goodridge, Jada Hamilton, Sophia Hernandez, Kerlene Johnson, Azalia Oliverie, Kalvinelle Roberts, Keiko Roy, Kayleea Songui.

Reserve: Makayla Grant.

Groupings for 2025 Netball Youth World Cup:

Pool A: Cook Islands, Gibraltar, Malaysia, New Zealand, Zambia.

Pool B: Australia, Northern Ireland, Samoa, Scotland, Singapore.

Pool C: England, Jamaica, Sri Lanka, Tonga, Wales.

Pool D: Barbados, Fiji, Malawi, South Africa, TT.