TKR, Amazon Warriors clash for CPL trophy

TKR assistant coach Ottis Gibson, right, and Guyana Amazon Warriors coach Lance Klusener stand next to the trophy their teams will be fighting for in the Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League final on September 21. PHOTO COURTESY CPL -

The Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) are on a mission to end a five-year Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League (CPL) T20 title drought when they square off against fierce rivals Guyana Amazon Warriors in the trophy match at Providence Stadium in Guyana on September 21, from 8 pm.

For the TT franchise, the anticipated clash is not just about winning an unprecedented fifth CPL crown.

It will also be about finally securing the tournament’s top-prize for first-time TKR captain Nicholas Pooran, who has never hoisted the trophy before across all 13 editions, and honouring the accomplishments of T20 legend and TKR all-rounder Andre Russell, who stepped down from international cricket in July.

Having last lifted the trophy in 2020, the most successful franchise in CPL history is hungrier than ever.

Assistant TKR coach Ottis Gibson, said the pain of past near-misses and the weight of expectations have become the driving force behind their 2025 campaign.

“We haven't won it since 2020. And that's the main motivator really,” Gibson said at the team’s pre-final press conference on September 20. “The opportunity to do that tomorrow night is a massive driver for everybody.”

That desire runs deep through the experienced squad – a group packed with talented match-winners – and for some, it could be their final dance in TKR colours.

The big-hitting Jamaican Russell has hinted this could be his last CPL, and the team is desperate to send him off on a high, in addition to showering their captain Pooran with his first piece of CPL silverware.

“For Andre Russell especially…and Nicholas Pooran has never won the CPL. So there’s a lot of reasons why everybody’s really motivated,” Gibson added.

Adaptability, he said, has been one of TKR’s biggest strengths this season, especially after they failed to lock up a top-two finish in the league phase.

Instead of collapsing under pressure, TKR rallied back with a team effort to win qualifier one over Antigua and Barbuda Falcons, then seal a spot in the final courtesy a solid result over 2024 champions St Lucia Kings on September 19.

“We started the tournament really well. We had three opportunities to get ourselves into the top two and that didn't work out for us. But these extra games have also given us an opportunity to work on a few things.”

That added effort, Gibson said, has allowed them to peak at the right time, with renewed confidence ahead of their biggest challenge for the season thus far.

The final, however, presents a different challenge. Awaiting them is not only their fiercest CPL rival in the Guyana Amazon Warriors, but a packed stadium of home fans who are equally desperate to secure their second-ever CPL crown.

After their victory over Kings in qualifier two, Pooran, in the post-match interview spoke about the magnitude of the occasion.

“This is probably going to be one of the biggest games in CPL, especially in Guyana,” he said. “We know how the crowd is going to be, we know they’re going to come out. Everyone in TT and Guyana, they’re looking forward to this moment.”

Gibson, meanwhile, is leaning on the depth of experience within the TKR ranks – a team filled with players who have performed on the world’s biggest stages, from IPL finals to World Cup knockout matches.

“We’ve got a lot of experienced players that have won big finals before – IPL, World Cups and stuff like that. So we’ve been leaning on that experience throughout the tournament and we’ll do that again tomorrow night,” he said.

He also dismissed concerns about fatigue in the camp, despite TKR playing three high-pressure games in the past week.

“The fact that we’re playing games and starting to win games again gives us real confidence. So everybody’s in great spirits and obviously looking forward to tomorrow.”

While Guyana will have the crowd advantage, Gibson believes TKR’s loyal travelling supporters will make their voices heard in the stands.

“There’ll be a lot of Trinidadians in the crowd tomorrow night cheering us on. We know it’s going to be a massive game, so we’re ready to rock and roll.”

Likewise, Warriors head coach Lance Klusener, confirmed there were a few niggles in the squad but are also ready for the ultimate TKR test.

“It's just controlling those emotions and trying to make sure that they don't get in the way of making decisions on the move. We’re really looking forward to that challenge,” he said.