Teniel Campbell 23rd in time trial at Road World Cycling Champs

In this August 7, 2019 file photo, Teniel Campbell of Trinidad and Tobago competes in the women's road cycling individual time trial finals at the Pan American Games in Lima Peru. (AP Photo) -

Veteran Trinidad and Tobago cyclist Teniel Campbell registered a 23rd-place finish when she contested the women's elite individual time trial at the 2025 Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) Road Cycling World Championships in Kigali, Rwanda, on September 21. The 27-year-old Campbell clocked a time of 48 minutes, 25.09 seconds (48:25.09) as she just finished outside of the top 20 in a field that included over 40 cyclists. Switzerland's Marlen Reusser took home the top honours in a time of 43:09.34. Reusser dug deep and stuck to her guns and was able to defeat the Dutch pair of Anna van der Breggen (44:01.23) and Demi Vollering (44:14.07) to seize the title. The men's elite individual time trial was won by Belgium's Remco Evenepoel in 49:46.03.

Campbell's compatriot Jadian Neaves will join the action on day two when he lines up alongside 60 other cyclists in the men's under-23 individual time trial on September 22.

Campbell will have some time to rest and reset before competing in the women's elite road race on September 27, with Neaves expected to compete in the men's under-23 road race on September 26.

Campbell copped two bronze medals at the COPACI Road Continental Pan American Championships in April, including a bronze medal in the women's elite individual time trial event.