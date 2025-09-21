Soldier shot by police over woman

A disagreement between a police officer and a soldier on September 21 resulted in the soldier being shot.

Newsday understands both men were in Santa Cruz when they became involved in an argument.

The argument reportedly stemmed from a domestic dispute involving a woman.

The officer, who is assigned to a specialist tactical unit, drew his licensed firearm and shot the soldier.

The soldier was taken to hospital and was alive up till publication, but his exact condition was not known.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more details are available.