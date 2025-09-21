Reassessing Couva Hospital

The Couva Hospital and Multi-Training Facility on September 18. - Innis Francis

THE plan to bring the Couva Hospital fully into operation by the end of the year is an overdue initiative.

The hospital opened on August 14, 2015, just three weeks before general election was held on September 7.

The facility quickly became a political football over the next five years, with accusations and counter-accusations regarding its readiness for its intended purpose as a children's hospital.

It was renamed the Couva Multi-Purpose and Training Facility under the North Central RHA.

It would not be until 2020 that the facility was pressed into service in caring for people infected with covid19.

There is little doubt that as a facility, it received little emphasis from the previous government beyond its role as a centre for covid response.

So, it isn't surprising that an assessment of the facility revealed that costly equipment installed in 2015, estimated in value in the millions of dollars, has fallen into dangerous disrepair through lack of use, poor maintenance and aging out as tools of medicine.

It is unfortunate that desperately needed tools of care were left to rot for a decade, and a detailed assessment of the equipment, its repairability and the cost of working replacements or reconditioning should be part of any report on the refurbishment of the Couva hospital.

It is also no secret that the project, focused on childcare was one that PM Kamla Persad-Bissessar was personally aligned with and that its original purpose, a dedicated facility for the treatment of children, has merit.

But the PM must also be aware of the value of the facility as a decentralised location for high-value medical care, ideally placed to serve communities that lie between Mt Hope and San Fernando.

The catchment area that would benefit from access to the hospital is estimated at 180,000.

Health Minister Dr Lackram Bodoe has signalled more hopefully that the facility, with 150 adult and 80 paediatric beds, would be useful in addressing the backlog of 11,000 people waiting for surgeries nationally.

But a hospital is more than beds and high-tech equipment. As an institution of care, it will rise or fall based on the complement of doctors and nurses that are available to staff it.

Nursing Association president Idi Stuart finds Dr Bodoe's plan to pull staff from other RHAs to be unworkable, given a shortage of 1,800 nurses in the existing system.

The fog of politics surrounding the Couva Hospital should be dispelled in favour of transparency and its future role in the public health sector clarified.

Udecott should give a public accounting of the history of taxpayer expenditure on the facility, and the Ministry of Health should take advantage of its location to serve both regional communities and the wider demand for quality health services.