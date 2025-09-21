Pedestrian struck, dismembered on highway

A pedestrian trying to cross the highway, metres away from a walkover, met a gruesome death when his body was dismembered after being struck by multiple cars.

Around 10.30 pm on September 20, a Couva man driving a black Nissan Note was driving north on the Sir Solomon Hochoy Highway in the centre lane near the Seereeram walkover.

He saw a man crossing the highway and tried to swerve into the overtaking lane to avoid hitting him but was unable to do so.

He hit the man who then fell onto the road and several vehicles then drove over the body.

The driver stopped and called the police and Highway Patrol officers assigned to the Freeport Police Station responded and cordoned off the highway.

The victim’s remains, which were strewn along the highway, were collected and the district medical officer ordered its removal.

Cpl Singh of the Freeport Police Station is continuing enquiries.

The incident brings the number of road fatalities for the year to 86.

It happened 24 hours after TT Police Service road safety co-ordinator Brent Batson warned about the importance of both drivers and pedestrians observing road safety rules.

Batson was speaking after two-year-old Jami Williams was struck and killed along the Eastern Main Road in St Joseph on September 18.

Williams pulled away from his mother and ran into the road where he was hit by a panel van.

Batson told Newsday road safety is a collaborative effort between drivers and pedestrians noting, "It takes everybody's efforts to help make the road safer."