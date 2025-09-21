Parallel Perspectives presents contrasting styles

Artists Chris Anderson and Reah Lee Sing at the Soft Box Art Gallery on Alcazar Street, Port of Spain on September 16. - Photos by Faith Ayoung

HASSAN ALI

SOFT BOX Art Gallery’s current two-artist exhibition, Parallel Perspectives, puts photographer Chris Anderson and painter Reah Lee Sing’s contrasting styles into the same show.

Anderson’s photographs, by virtue of the medium, speak in a very “real” visual vocabulary. It may not be obvious in most of the photos he has on display, but some light editing has been done to the pictures, which transforms the images into something surreal.

One piece in which this editing is most noticeable is 1932. The shot consists of a grand doorway with gingerbread-house-style fretwork and open curtains – these elements are both white. The floorboards in the foreground, the wooden wall panels on either side of the doorway and the grate above the door are all black (with some white light bouncing off them). Behind the open curtains, in the centre of the shot, a woman dressed comfortably in home clothes and a headwrap sweeps the floor with a cocoyea broom; behind her, another door opens to the property’s yard. All the elements within the doorway, and a ceiling light poking through the grate, are in full colour.

In photos like Castle, which sees Stollmeyer’s Castle rendered in black and white, save for yellow light bleeding through the windows, this effect is more amplified. Some photos, like Church, are much closer to reality.

In addition to capturing familiar local scenes, Anderson has also staged some shots of his own. Throughout the show, close-up photos of flowers can be seen against a murky, colourful background. Anderson says these were done by putting flowers into tanks and filling the tanks with water, which he would then colour.

He says part of the motivation to create the work he does comes from a profound sense of patriotism, and he enjoys the architecture of older structures in TT. These pieces are attempts to infuse old objects and scenes with new life and meaning.

Lee Sing says her watercolours are, similarly, motivated by love for her country and its natural landscapes. However, rather than presenting viewers with photorealistic representations of these scenes, which she says can be flattening by virtue of their factual rendering, she offers up emotive transcriptions of the natural landscape.

Lee Sing’s paintings feature a range of scenery from every part of the country. Drawing inspiration from, but not limited to, the botanical gardens, Maracas Waterfall, Emerald Hills and Rio Seco, Lee Sing aims to communicate the emotions these places have inspired in her, rather than the factual, real appearance one may see when visiting them.

For example, the twin pieces Early Tide and Late Swell depict the same rocky inlet at different times of day. Compositionally, both feature two large rocks towering vertically through the majority of the painting, with a singular, smaller rock nestled between them. In the foreground, smaller rocks are visible. Her brushstrokes in both cases are soft, impressionistic and fluid.

Where these pieces vary in a major way are their colour schemes. Early Tide’s palette mostly consists of blues, ranging from swathes of baby and cerulean blue to patches of ultramarine. Greens, yellows, browns, and whites can be found across the canvas as well. In Late Swell, which varies slightly in terms of composition, the perspective seems the painter has taken a couple steps to the right, or has arrived at the same scene, but not the same spot. The blues in Late Swell are more muted now. Greens are much louder in the foreground of the inlet and the rocks are washed over, though not entirely, with red.

Thunderous Falls depicts Maracas Waterfall on, as the title implies, a thunderous and rainy day. The rocks in the foreground are quite solid, but the majority of the painting, preoccupied with its named subject, is a sort of tender reflection rather than a representation of a gushing waterfall being egged on by the rain. The soft white sections descending from the top of the painting are not a violent sort of rain. In the top left corner, there’s even a little yellow – perhaps the suggestion of sunlight poking through.

Much like Anderson, Lee Sing is trying to imbue these old, tried and true scenes which have dominated TT landscape art with some sort of newness. She is also new to the medium of watercolour, having begun to try her hand at it within the past year.

Any artist producing anything in their own way is creating something new. In that sense, it’s safe to say both of these artists are bringing a sense of novelty and originality to the TT art scene. However, that’s the bare minimum for being an artist.

But the subject matter of urban scenery and old great houses with a focus on their colonial-era architecture is nothing “new,” and, much like Anderson’s work here, offer nothing new in terms of content or statement.

Similarly, Lee Sing’s landscapes, barring slight formal differences, fit neatly into the uncomplicated – though not unskilled – watercolour tradition which has been popularised in the wake of Jackie Hinkson’s paintings in the medium. Again, those who pay attention to TT’s art scene will know they can find work in this vein throughout art galleries.

This is not to say that viewers may not find some meaning of their own in the offerings of these two artists. Perspectives differ from person to person, and whether a viewer finds the images on display at Soft Box to be trite variations on themes which have been explored ad nauseam or novel inventions which, indeed, hold some marked differences in subject and style is up to the viewer.

Parallel Perspectives runs until September 27.

Soft Box Art Gallery is at 9 Alcazar Street, St Clair, Port of Spain and its opening hours are 9am-5pm Tuesday- Friday and 10am- 2pm on Saturdays.