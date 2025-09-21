OSHA to probe Sunshine Snacks' employee's death at warehouse

Lionel Reis -

The Occupational Health and Safety Agency (OSHA) has confirmed it is investigating the death of 39-year-old forklift operator Lionel Reis, of Chrichlow Trace, Morvant, who died after falling from a ladder at his workplace, Sunshine Snacks, on September 20.

In a WhatsApp response to questions from Newsday, the agency said it was investigating the matter. No further comments were given as the investigation is ongoing.

Police said they were informed of the death of an employee at the finished goods warehouse of Associated Brands Industries Ltd (ABIL), the parent company of Sunshine Snacks, at Bhagoutie Trace, San Juan, around 10 pm on September 20.

Police said when officers arrived, they found Reis lying on his back in a pool of blood around his head. They saw a forklift with its boom approximately 30 feet in the air, with a yellow safety basket attached. The basket’s gate was open. No safety harness was observed on Reis’s body.

Police said they interviewed another employee who said he was operating the forklift with the basket, where Reis was carrying out general warehouse assistance and cleaning-up operations. Shortly after he raised the basket to 30 feet, the operator said he heard what sounded like boxes shifting and when he looked up, he saw Reis falling to the ground.

The body was removed from the scene and an autopsy will be carried out at the Forensic Science Centre. The police said the scene remains preserved and the area was restricted pending the inspection of personnel from OSHA who will perform the requisite inspections and safety investigations.

In a release on September 21, ABIL said it was saddened to confirm Reis’s passing due to a tragic accident.

“Mr Reis was a long-serving and highly valued member of our team, as well as a friend to many across the organisation. His loss is profoundly felt throughout our group. We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family, loved ones, and all who had the privilege of knowing him. We are committed to standing alongside his family as they navigate this very difficult time.”

The company said the police service and OSHA had been notified and the matter was under official investigation. It said it was co-operating fully with the investigation.

“Out of respect for this process and the privacy of Mr Reis’s family and loved ones, we are unable to provide any further comment on the details of the incident at this time. However, we are committed to transparency and will communicate any updates as soon as they are available, while taking caution to respect the privacy of Mr Reis’s family and loved ones.

“In the coming days, counselling and support services will be made available to employees who may require assistance. The well-being of our team remains our highest priority, and we continue to uphold the safety measures and procedures that protect every member of our workforce.

“We remember Mr Reis with gratitude and respect, and we mourn his passing together as a company. Rest in peace, Lionel.”