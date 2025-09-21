Naps stay top of SSFL; Isaiah Jacob stars for 'Pres'

St Benedict's College players (green) and Fatima College footballers mark each other following a corner kick in a SSFL match at Fatima College Grounds, Mucurapo Road, Port of Spain, on September 20. - Faith Ayoung

Naparima College maintained their flawless start to the 2025 Secondary Schools Football League (SSFL) premiership campaign when they made it three wins on the trot, courtesy a 2-0 victory over Trinity College Moka, on September 20.

At Trinity College Grounds, second-half goals from Riquelme Phillips in the 57th and Adasa Richardson in the 69th minutes affirmed “Naps” full points in round three, as they continued their impressive run this season.

Over at Manny Ramjohn Stadium in Marabella, Presentation College San Fernando’s Isaiah Jacob sounded an early warning to all rival schools when he slotted four past San Juan North Secondary, in a comfortable 4-1 result.

At Fatima Grounds in Mucurapo, hosts and last year’s Coca-Cola Intercol champions Fatima College edged defending league champions St Benedict’s College 3-2 in a thrilling second-half showdown.

Josiah Fernandes opened the scoring for Fatima in the first half and so it stayed until the half-time break. Malachi Fraser pulled one back for the La Romaine Lions in the 75th, before Fatima’s Jaheim Bailey restored their one-goal advantage.

However, Benedict’s player Joshua Figaro levelled the game with a strike in the 87th minute to tie things up once more.

Backed by a chanting home crowd, Fatima made a last-gasp breakthrough in the final seconds of the second period as Xavier Barrow found the back of the net following a free kick to seal a precious three points.

In other matches, St Augustine Secondary’s Shumba Cudjoe sent them one-up in the 33rd minute versus Arima North Secondary, before Michel John netted the equaliser in the 77th to grab a 1-1 result, with both teams sharing the spoils.

Additionally, St Mary’s College slammed five past an unresponsive Trinity East, Malick Secondary and Scarborough Secondary played to a 2-2 draw, Queen’s Royal College snared a 1-0 win over Carapichaima East while the St Anthony’s versus Signal Hill fixture was not played.

Results:

Naparima College 2 vs Trinity Moka 0

Fatima College 3 vs St Benedict’s 2

QRC 1 vs Carapichaima East 0

Presentation San Fernando 4 vs San Juan North 1

St Augustine Sec. 1 vs Arima North Sec. 1

Malick Sec. 2 vs Scarborough Sec. 2

St Mary’s 5 vs Trinity East 0

Signal Hill vs St Anthony’s (Did not play)