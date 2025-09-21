Musician Felix Roach dies at 90: He must be remembered as a cultural icon

Musician Felix Roach who died at 90 on September 16. - Mark Lyndersay

THE FAMILY of late musician Felix Roach wants him to be remembered as a true patriot and cultural icon.

“He gave his life to music, to Trinidad, wherever he got an opportunity to promote it,” Roach’s niece, Ramona Eligon Mansano, told Newsday on September 20.

She said he uncle also believed in God.

“He believed very heavily in God and his work was dedicated in service to God.”

Mansano said Roach, one of the country’s most gifted and revered musicians, died at the Port of Spain General Hospital on September 16 at around 5.18 pm. He was 90.

She said he had only been in hospital for a week before he passed away.

Widely referred to as “Sugar Fingers” within the local cultural fraternity, Roach was a Berklee-trained musician who mastered the piano and collaborated with many artistes in performances over the past three decades.

In 2004, he received the Hummingbird Gold Medal for his contribution to the arts and made a conscious decision, thereafter, to use his talent in spiritual endeavours.

The musician worked with several religious groups, including the Church of the Incarnation in Maloney and the choir at St Jude's in Arima. He also collaborated with the Sons of God chorus on a spiritual outreach initiative, which contained 21 well-known gospel tunes.

Never married, Mansano said Roach, who was initially taught classical music by his father, lived a flamboyant life but remained grounded, approachable and willing to share his knowledge and expertise.

“If you were to meet him, you would never believe that the person in front of you had done so many things. He was a very unassuming and humble man with a very generous smile. He was very generous in everything he did and all the people he met, taught.”

She said her uncle always played music from his heart.

“I remember years ago, it was Christmas time. He and Mr Anselm Walters, the violinist, they were visiting with Kenneth Oxley, the baritone singer and I just sat for the better part of a day listening to perhaps what seemed like a concert – the marrying of uncle’s playing, Ken’s singing and Anselm’s violin notes.”

Mansano added the family will always remember his generosity, light-heartedness and humility.

She said Roach lived in St James.

“My grandparents had moved there from Point Fortin in the 1930s and he remained always in that house.”

Funeral arrangements are still being finalised.