More training for school cops

Hazel Thompson-Ahye -

THE EDITOR: I had expressed my strong disapproval of the plan, now effected, to have a police presence in schools. While others have changed their opinion and now endorse the policy, nothing has changed my view. On the contrary, recent reports of the Homeland Security Minister questioning whether a student, who had locked a policeman in a classroom and another, who was found with a quantity of marijuana and wrapping paper, were children, have reinforced my concerns.

The minister seems to be implying that children who commit certain offences are not to be regarded as children. His definition of children seems to be based on the nature of the offences committed by them and not what the law requires, namely, the age of the offender. The danger in that manner of thinking is that it would justify treating children as adults, because they are engaging in adult behaviour.

The very existence of special laws relating to children and the institution of the juvenile court, in existence here for a century, and which preceded our celebrated Children Court, inaugurated under the tenure of our outgoing, innovative Chief Justice, show our belief that children must be treated differently from adults.

From the minister's words, I am more than ever convinced that the training given to the police with regard to child development, child protection, children's rights and, especially, child justice was inadequate to prepare them for understanding and executing their new role.

I recommend, therefore, that the people responsible for training return to the drawing board and the police assigned to schools continue their training, as a matter of urgency, before disaster strikes.

As I began writing this, my attention was drawn to the National Association of Counsel for Children Manual Series for 2000, named, Improving the Professional Response to Children in the Legal System, which I had received when I attended the 100th anniversary celebrations of the first juvenile court in Chicago.

Inside, I found an old newspaper clipping of the confession of Denzil Gittens, a teenage murderer. It was dated May 3, 1994 and titled, "Why I killed Miss Joyce." That led me to Leroy Clarke's speech, "Skeletons in our Saddlebags," which he delivered at the trial. It appeared to be a plea in mitigation. A memorable line was: "The policies of the day must be challenged, squeezed to produce healing juices."

We did not listen to Clarke 31 years ago. Will we listen now?

HAZEL THOMPSON-AHYE

VIA E-MAIL