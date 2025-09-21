Karen Robinson to host acting workshop at TTFF

Karen Robinson -

ACCLAIMED Jamaican-Canadian actress Karen Robinson will be in TT this month to share her expertise with emerging talent at the Trinidad+Tobago Film Festival (TTFF).

Robinson, who grew up in Jamaica, is best known for her standout role in the multi-Emmy-Award-winning series Schitt’s Creek,

She has had a celebrated career spanning stage, film and television with credits including Amazon Prime’s Cross and Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent.

Robinson will lead a hands-on workshop exploring the craft of acting for the screen. The session is designed to help participants bring authenticity to their performances by embracing the full breadth of who they are.

“To know that they can bring their whole selves to their roles. Especially the parts of themselves that they keep hidden; that’s what I hope participants will take away,” Robinson explained.

In a news release on September 18, the TTFF said her appearance was sparked by an invitation from festival director Mariel Brown, which Robinson described as an unexpected opportunity she eagerly embraced.

“Just about every new step in my journey has come as a surprise to me. And I try to embrace the unexpected. Mariel was kind enough to invite me, and I leapt at the opportunity to go where I’d never been.”

Brown said the festival was thrilled to welcome Robinson, whose international experience brings added depth to this year’s programming.

“Karen Robinson is a remarkable actress and her workshop will give participants invaluable tools to develop their craft while also encouraging them to find authenticity in their performances. We are honoured to have her share her gifts with our community of filmmakers and actors,” Brown noted.

Reflecting on her versatile career, which has seen her move seamlessly between comedy and drama, Robinson said her process is guided not by genre but by story.

“I work in service of the script and the creator’s and/or director’s vision. I don’t adapt myself to comedy or tragedy; I try to reflect what’s on the page. And that’s what I’ll be asking of the workshop participants.”

For Caribbean actors eager to break into international markets, Robinson offered simple yet grounded advice: “Start where you are, trust your gut. Learn everything you can, and figure out what works for you. Take care of yourself: a roof over your head, food in your fridge, feet on the ground. It’s challenging out here, and you can only control so much. Take care of yourself, and let the rest take care of itself.”

Beyond the professional aspects of the festival, Robinson is also looking forward to immersing herself in TT’s culture and cuisine.

“I’m looking forward to engaging with all the best roti and doubles!” she laughed.

Brown said her presence at TTFF adds another layer of richness to the festival’s programming, giving actors and film enthusiasts alike a rare opportunity to learn directly from an international performer whose body of work continues to grow and inspire.

The TTFF will be held September 24-30 at Woodbrook Park, Port of Spain. Robinson will deliver the Acting for Screen workshop on September 27.

Tickets are now available via Island E-Tickets at islandetickets.com.