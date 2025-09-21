Form 3 student found dead in Ste Madeleine track

Police are investigating the cause of death of Form 3 Mariah Seenath, whose body was found in a bushy track near Friendship Recreation Ground, Ste Madeleine, on September 20.

According to reports, Mariah had left her grandmother's house on Cipero Road, San Fernando, to go to her father's home, but never made it there.

Mariah was a student of San Fernando East Secondary School and was on the football team.

In a post on Facebook on September 21, the school mourned her loss, saying the community was shattered upon learning of her death.

"A bright spark, a resilient spirit, a beacon of hope. Mariah has been taken away from us and we are holding on to our faith in God to see us through," the school said.