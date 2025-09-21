Death toll climbs to 17

Venezuelan police officers take part in military exercises in La Guaira, Venezuela, on September 20. The US military has carried out its third fatal strike against a vessel allegedly carrying drugs from Venezuela this month. - AP PHOTO

HOURS before US President Donald Trump announced that the US military had destroyed a third small boat carrying alleged narco-trafficker, in the waters off Venezuela, two Democratic senators moved to stop the president from continuing the military strikes in the Caribbean.

A total of 17 people have been killed in the three attacks.

Senators Tim Kaine (Virginia) and Adam Schiff (California) on September 19 introduced a joint resolution under the War Powers Act calling for the US to stop engaging in military hostilities that have not been authorised by Congress.

“President Trump has no legal authority to launch strikes or use military force in the Caribbean or elsewhere in the Western Hemisphere,” said Kaine in a statement, adding that the administration has refused to release basic information showing it was necessary to attack the vessels.

The strikes have been condemned by legal and human rights experts as “murder” and “extrajudicial executions” of civilians – people who, if they were in fact bringing drugs to the US as the White House has claimed, would typically be confronted by law enforcement agencies instead of struck by the military.

On September 2, Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar praised the US strike saying they should kill all drug traffickers “violently.”

The latest attack was publicly reported on September 19, as the US military destroying a boat with three men in it. On September 15, the US military blew up a boat with three men. The first US attack was on September 2 when a US missile obliterated a boat with 11 people in it. The US said this action took place in international waters but Venezuelan officials said it was in their waters.

A US fleet of warships, aircraft, drones, a submarine and 4,500 soldiers/sailors has been assembling in the Southern Caribbean, to ostensibly fight narco-traffickers. The deployment however has raised concerns of possible action against the regime of Nicolas Maduro whom the US government has alleged is not the legitimate president of Venezuela but a narco-trafficker and put a US$50 million bounty on his head.

At approximately 8 pm on September 19, Trump announced the latest lethal military strike on vessel in international waters allegedly affiliated with a designated terrorist organisation, CNN reported.

In a social media post, Trump said, “On my orders, the Secretary of War ordered a lethal kinetic strike on a vessel affiliated with a designated terrorist organisation conducting narco-trafficking in the USSOUTHCOM area of responsibility. His post on the Truth Social platform included a video of the attack.

“Intelligence confirmed the vessel was trafficking illicit narcotics and was transiting along a known narco-trafficking passage en route to poison Americans,”Trump said.

His statement said no US forces were harmed during the operation.

“STOP SELLING FENTANYL, NARCOTICS, AND ILLEGAL DRUGS IN AMERICA, AND COMMITTING VIOLENCE AND TERRORISM AGAINST AMERICANS!!!,” Trump warned

A tweet on X (formerly Twitter) by the White House added that intelligence conformed the vessel was trafficking illegal narcotics and was "on route to poison Americans."

The White House account also carried a statement urging Venezuela to accept all prisoners including some from mental institutions that the Venezuelan leadership had forced into the US.

Saying they had hurt thousands of Americans, Trump wrote, "Get them the hell out of our country right now or the price you will pay will be incalculable."

CNN reported that on September 15 that when asked for evidence the vessel was carrying drugs, Trump replied, “We have proof. All you have to do is look at the cargo that was spattered all over the ocean, big bags of cocaine and fentanyl all over the place.”

The news network said the second strike that killed 11 people – allegedly tied to the Venezuelan Tren de Aragua gang – had received little explanation by the Trump administration, but with Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth simply saying the US had “the absolute and complete authority to conduct that.”

CNN said the Defense Department did not present conclusive evidence that the victims of the first attack were members of Tren de Aragua, and it could not be determined where they were headed, amid reports that the boat had turned around (reportedly after its operators discovered they were being tracked by the US military).

US Senator Jack Reed had questioned the strike, CNN reported.

“There is no evidence – none – that this strike was conducted in self-defence

“That matters, because under both domestic and international law, the US military simply does not have the authority to use lethal force against a civilian vessel unless acting in self-defense.”

CNN reported Secretary of State Marco Rubio recently vowing the US is “going to wage combat against drug cartels that are flooding American streets and killing Americans.”

Pro-Maduro Venezuelan news agency Venezuela Analysis reported, "The two consecutive lethal strikes have prompted domestic and international concern about extra-judicial killings and the potential normalization of military action in the Caribbean. Last week, Congresswoman Ilhan Omar introduced a war powers resolution in an effort to deter future strikes in the Caribbean."

Venezuelan ambassador to TT Alvaro Sanchez Cordero accused the US government of violating international law by its inclusion of a nuclear-powered submarine in its fleet in the Southern Caribbean. Cordero spoke to Newsday at a function at the Diplomatic Centre, St Ann's, on September 19, hosted by the UN Development Programme and Ministry of Planning.

"Venezuela stands for peace inside Venezuela and around the world.

"In particular and specifically, we are very concerned about maintaining the Caribbean and Latin America as a zone of peace."

That goal was Venezuela's main mission and purpose, Cordero said.

"We are very concerned that the mobilisation of US navy/military assets including a nuclear submarine is a strict violation of international law." He referred to a 1967 treaty against a nuclear presence in the Caribbean Sea. The USS Newport News has been described as a Los Angeles class nuclear-powered fast-attack submarine. It is armed with anti-ship Mark 48 torpedoes, Tomahawk cruise missiles for long-range land attack and anti-ship Harpoon missiles. It does not have nuclear weapons.

Cordero said, "So we are for peace, for respect for international law, for dialogue among peoples and civilisations, and for the well-being of humankind."

Newsday asked if the presence of the US fleet was worrying.

He said, "I can assure you that Venezuela at the moment is not only peaceful but is enjoying magnificent economic growth."

Cordero said the UN has just reported that Venezuela's economy is expected to grow by six per cent by year-end. "Sectors in Venezuela are experiencing growth.

"In terms of food security, we have seen a major revolution in terms of agriculture. Some 95 per cent of our food is locally produced."

He said the past decade had seen a reversal from where 95 per cent of food used to be imported and just five per cent locally grown.

Cordero said, "How was it done? Because we have a socialist government that cares for the people and we are very responsible for the well-being, production and security of our population."

Venezuela vice president Delcy Rodriguez in a recent post on Facebook hit back at remarks by Phillip Edward Alexander, Minister in the Ministry of Housing, that India could attack Venezuela with nuclear weapons on behalf of TT. Alexander later retracted the remark when interviewed outside the Red House, Port of Spain, saying he had no evidence to support his previous remarks. Rodriguez said, "The only nuclear bomb dropped into the brain of this official's newly-taken government.

"TT should think of its people before they intend to attack Venezuela, and renounce their vassalage to the US government that intends to steal our immense energy resources. "They could not and will not with our determination to freedom and self-determination, widely exercised in our diplomacy of peace. Venezuela is hope!"

Dr Anthony Gonzales, a foreign relations expert, warned that the US military's attack on small boats leaving Venezuela could be a spark that draws the Venezuelan armed forces into a direct confrontation with the US, speaking to Newsday on September 20.

Gonzales said, "If Venezuela sends ships to defend those boats, it could provoke a war with the US. Quite a few people could be killed."

Gonzales said, "I find it difficult to accept those boats could be destroyed in that way. You are supposed to give people due process.

"There is a US Congress law that is supposed to be followed if you are to attack boars. Respect their lives, giving them access to courts.

"We don't know if the 'traffickers' were fishermen. We don't know if they were innocent migrants. So what happened in unacceptable."

Gonzales said the actions were a breach of both US law and international law. Noting how powerful the US military/navy was, he saw no difficulty in them being able to simply stop the small boats.

Asked if these attacks might be aimed at normalising armed conflict near Venezuela whose leadership the US government opposes, he said the US had wanted the regime out since the days of former Venezuelan president, the late Hugo Chavez.

"I don't know how long it will last.

"It is a massive fleet just to take out some drug boats. I don't see the need. The US Coast Guard was already doing it."