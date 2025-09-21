CoP: TTPS bigger than any one person

Commissioner of Police Allister Guevarro - Photo by Angelo Marcelle

COMMISSIONER of Police Allister Guevarro says the Police Service is bigger than any one person and will not be derailed by people with their own agendas.

In a statement on September 20, Guevarro addressed the recent circulation of a confidential document detailing accumulated leave of senior police officers.

"This document, leaked to a social media blogger by a 'not so anonymous' source, was done with petty malice and reckless disregard for institutional integrity."

He said, "Let me be unequivocal; that the decision to have the officer proceed on his accumulated leave, was done so in accordance with his lawful entitlements and in alignment with strategic planning, and not as a result of personal targeting.

Guevarro added, "The narrative being peddled is not only false, but also deliberately misleading and designed to sow discord."

He expressed concern about the breach of confidentiality.

"The unauthorised release of internal personnel data was geared towards disrupting carefully co-ordinated deployment strategies and exposed sensitive information that should never have been weaponised for personal vindication."

Guevarro said, "This act is not whistleblowing; it is outright sabotage."

He reminded all police officers and the public that "our duty is to protect and serve, not to indulge in theatrics or social media sensationalism."

Guevarro said, "Commentary without context, and criticism without facts, do nothing to strengthen our institutions, they only erode public trust.

He expressed his commitment to to transparency, fairness, and the welfare of every officer under his command.

But Guevarro said, "I will not tolerate attempts to undermine this service through cowardly leaks and distorted narratives."

He added, "When a disgruntled officer chooses to masquerade as a whistle-blower, armed only with vacation leave spreadsheets and wounded pride, it is less an act of courage and more akin to a tantrum in uniform."

Guevarro said, "The only thing anonymous about this leak is the integrity it lacked."

A daily newspaper published a lead story on September 16, speaking to the reassignment of portfolios among Deputy Police Commissioners (DCPs) Junior Benjamin, Natasha George and Suzette Martin.

That newspaper's story also highlighted that ACP (South) Wayne Mystar was sent on 16 months vacation leave. The story claimed these developments had left members of the executive in shock and came amidst tension and discord among the police hierarchy.

At that time, Guevarro said the story was false.

Guevarro said the reassignment of the portfolios of Benjamin, George and Martin was planned and was in no way an indictment on their performance.

“It was planned to coincide with two key milestones. First, the completion of one year in office by each of these dedicated senior officers, in their respective portfolios, and secondly, my 100 days in office as CoP.”

He said the timing of the reassignment of portfolios among the three DCPs was intentional and reflected a structured approach to executive development.

“It was designed to deepen cross-divisional expertise and ensure our leadership remains agile, well-rounded and responsive to evolving demands of national security

Regarding Mystar’s vacation, Guevarro said this too, was a strategic move as part of managing senior leadership capacity.

Guevarro said since Mystar holds a strategic-level position, he thus falls outside of operational and tactical command levels, and his absence through vacation in no way compromises or weakens the police's day to day operations.

He reiterated that, “Leadership decisions within the TTPS (TT Police Service) are guided by institutional priorities and not personalities or speculation.”