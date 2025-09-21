Celebrating International Literacy Day with Nalis

Children who took part in International Literacy Day activities met Opposition Leader and Arima MP Pennelope Beckles at the Arima Public Library on September 17. - GREVIC ALVARADO

INTERNATIONAL Literacy Day is celebrated every year on September 8.

The day is dedicated to highlighting the importance of literacy to individuals, communities and societies.

It was first declared by the UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (Unesco) on 26 October 1966 at the 14th session of its general conference and celebrated for the first time in 1967.

The Unesco website says, “International Literacy Day promotes literacy as a fundamental human right and a foundation for lifelong learning.

“It reminds us that the ability to read and write is not just a skill but a right that empowers lives and builds stronger societies.”

On September 17, the National Library and Information System Authority (Nalis) held readings at its public libraries in Trinidad and Tobago as part of International Literacy Day 2025 celebrations.

This year’s theme was “Promoting Literacy in the Digital Era.”

Nalis invited MPs to read to the children at libraries in their constituencies.

“It was a great opportunity for the students to interact with their MPs and listen to engaging stories,” Nalis said in a Facebook post.