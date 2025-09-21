N Touch
Celebrating International Literacy Day with Nalis

Children who took part in International Literacy Day activities met Opposition Leader and Arima MP Pennelope Beckles at the Arima Public Library on September 17. - GREVIC ALVARADO
INTERNATIONAL Literacy Day is celebrated every year on September 8.

The day is dedicated to highlighting the importance of literacy to individuals, communities and societies.

Tobago East MP David Thomas, left, marks Literacy Day with students at the Roxborough Library. - Photos courtesy NALIS

It was first declared by the UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (Unesco) on 26 October 1966 at the 14th session of its general conference and celebrated for the first time in 1967.

Minister of Energy and Energy Industries Dr Roodal Moonilal reads the story of The Gruffalo by Julia Donaldson to standard two students of St Dominic’s Penal Roman Catholic School at the Debe Public Library on September 17. -

The Unesco website says, “International Literacy Day promotes literacy as a fundamental human right and a foundation for lifelong learning.

“It reminds us that the ability to read and write is not just a skill but a right that empowers lives and builds stronger societies.”

Member of Parliament for Diego Martin Central read to students at the Diego Martin Public Library on September 17. -

On September 17, the National Library and Information System Authority (Nalis) held readings at its public libraries in Trinidad and Tobago as part of International Literacy Day 2025 celebrations.

This year’s theme was “Promoting Literacy in the Digital Era.”

Minister of Public Administration and Artificial Intelligence Dominic Smith reads to students students of Bethlehem Girls’ RC School at the Port of Spain Children’s Library. -

Nalis invited MPs to read to the children at libraries in their constituencies.

“It was a great opportunity for the students to interact with their MPs and listen to engaging stories,” Nalis said in a Facebook post.

